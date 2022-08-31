EastEnders spoilers: Sharon to ruin Phil and Kat’s wedding?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Sharon can’t deny her feelings for Phil as they start to creep back into her consciousness.

As Phil and Kat prepare for their wedding day, Sharon starts to question herself.

Will she act upon her feelings and ruin the wedding in EastEnders?

Kat’s ready to get hitched (Credit: BBC)

Phil and Kat’s wedding day

Kat is prepping for her big day and is busy getting ready.

However, the groom is preoccupied as he notices DCI Keeble outside of the house.

He soon gets a text from her, threatening him to give her the info she needs. She’s already been on his case, demanding he dig up the dirt on someone, and he hasn’t yet given her what she wants.

If he doesn’t hand it over, she’ll make life a misery for his bride.

Worried that Keeble will do as she says, Phil goes to tell Kat to watch out but gets a shock when he arrives.

Will their big day go according to plan?

Will Keeble go through with her threats?

Sharon’s smitten (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s having second thoughts

Sharon thinks that she could happily put Phil behind her for good and sets out to do just that, inviting date Matt back to her house.

The couple had just enjoyed spending time with each other at The Vic where Matt wooed Sharon with a big bouquet of flowers.

Enjoying each other’s company, the pair connect and get close.

However, a cast of doubt forms in Sharon’s mind.

She wonders if she has truly moved on from Phil or whether she was just kidding herself.

Knowing that Kat and Phil are about to be hitched, she realises that she might still have feelings for Phil.

Will Sharon ruin the wedding or will she accept that she has to let Phil go?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

