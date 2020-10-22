EastEnders spoilers reveal Kush steals money from Ruby’s club. But will he regret his decision?

Money is tight for the Slaters so Kush sells Lily’s tablet. But Suki soon reminds him that their rent will be going up on the Friday, forcing Kush to go back to the Poker app.

Later Martin tells Kush he’s concerned about his habit. However Kush assures his best mate that it’s all under control.

EastEnders: Kush steals from Ruby

When alone at Ruby’s club, Kush goes behind the bar and steals money from the till.

Kush steals from Ruby (Credit: ITV)

But unbeknownst to Kush, someone is watching him…

Later, Ruby subtly tells Kush to return the money he took and she’ll forget it ever happened. However Kush denies it and Ruby is left furious.

She goes straight to Kat, Stacey and Jean. Kat immediately jumps to her boyfriend’s defence, but Ruby accuses him of having a gambling addiction.

Ruby confronts Kush (Credit: BBC)

Later, Kush is ecstatic to tell Kat that he’s won £10,000. Kheerat overhears the conversation and invites Kush to join their poker nights.

However Kat doesn’t share their joy. She tells Kush to clear the account to prove he doesn’t have a problem. Will he be able to do it?

Ruby and Suki’s plan

Meanwhile at the club, Ruby is still reeling from the events of the day. However someone takes the opportunity to plant an idea for revenge in Ruby’s head and it begins with Suki…

Later, Ruby pays Suki a visit to discus a plan to run the Slaters out of Walford.

Ruby goes to see Suki (Credit: BBC)

Suki suggests a poker game with Vinny and Kheerat at Ruby’s and suggests they invite Kush.

When she invites the stall owner, he’s suspicious and declines their offer. But later Kush turns up at the club and finds the Panesars ready to play.

Kush joins in on the poker game (Credit: BBC)

Much to Martin’s dismay, they convince Kush to join them. Worried, Martin joins in too.

When Stacey and Jean find out where Kush is, they desperately try to stop him. But will he listen to them?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

