EastEnders has confirmed two team members have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued to Digital Spy, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines.

It hasn’t been revealed who tested positive (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Honey Mitchell gets her drink spiked by date Paul

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage COVID-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

EastEnders: Coronavirus

Back in March, the BBC soap halted production due to the pandemic. Filming started back up again in June with new safety protocols in place.

EastEnders has safety protocols in place (Credit: BBC)

These include social distancing, using perspex glass and using actors real-life partners for kissing scenes.

After a few months off air, EastEnders returned to screens last month, airing 20 minute episodes.

EastEnders: What is coming up?

Since the soap came back on air, there’s been a lot of new storylines starting.

Next week, money is tight for the Slaters and Kush is faced to take drastic action. He ends up stealing money from Ruby’s but he doesn’t realise someone is watching.

Kush steals from Ruby (Credit: BBC)

Ruby finds out about what Kush did and confronts him, but he denies taking the money. Later, Suki and Ruby strike up a deal to teach Kush a lesson and Suki invites him to a poker night.

Will he regret his decision to join in?

Meanwhile Tina is baffled by Mick’s recent behaviour. Viewers know Mick recently discovered Frankie Lewis is his daughter. But it was later revealed that Mick was sexually abused by Frankie’s mum when he was 12.

Tina confronts Mick over his behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick starts to push his family away

Later he accuses Shirley of never being there for him, but she tells Mick to stop playing the victim. Will Mick finally tell his family what’s bothering him?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Have you been watching EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.