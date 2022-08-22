EastEnders spoilers: Jean has an awkward homecoming

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Jean’s homecoming doesn’t go quite to plan as a fight breaks out in her bedroom.

Returning to Walford, Jean’s left feeling like the clown at the circus as she fears that all eyes are on her.

As Arthur hides away from Jean, will she be able to settle into life at home once more in EastEnders spoilers?

Jean sees Harvey (Credit: BBC)

An awkward return to Walford

Jean comes home but she doesn’t get the warm welcome she hoped for as Arthur hides from her.

However, as she heads to the Carnival party she’s the one doing the hiding as she spots Harvey and Dana.

She feels like a clown and can’t bear to be seen by them, heading back home.

Noticing Jean and feeling guilty for having fun at the party, neither Harvey or Dana end up going.

Later on, Dana suggests that Harvey visit Jean but he’s drunk and dismisses the idea.

Jean’s struggling with being back home (Credit: BBC)

Back at home, Jean’s room is about to be decorated to welcome her back to the Slater house.

Kheerat offers to pay for the redecorating but Stacey insists on paying herself and leaves Kheerat to stay with her mum whilst she nips outside.

Whilst Stacey is out, Kheerat decides to surprise her, asking Vinny to drop by some pots of paint so that they can begin working on the room.

Things soon escalate and paint is spilled.

A paint war is sparked between Jean, Kheerat, Eve and the kids, leaving the room in a disaster for Stacey to return to.

Will Jean feel more comfortable as time goes on?

Jean and Kheerat both confide in each other (Credit: BBC)

Jean and Kheerat support each other

Kheerat and Jean get deep into conversation, discussing their fears.

Both encourage each other to stand strong and face them head on.

Kheerat needs to be there for Suki whilst Jean needs to stop shying away in the house and get herself back outside again.

Jean’s starting to face her fears but is soon faced with a setback as she overhears Harvey talk about her.

He doesn’t want to invite Jean to Dana’s surprise party before she leaves for university.

Billy and Eve tell Harvey that Jean overheard his conversation, leading him to feel the guilt.

Will Harvey change his mind about inviting Jean to the party?

