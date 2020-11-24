EastEnders spoilers reveal Ian Beale is attacked in next week’s episodes. But who is behind it?

In upcoming scenes, Max spots Linda contemplating having a drink after Mick refuses to open up to her. Max convinces Linda to go to the restaurant with him.

He tries to comfort Linda over her troubles with Mick and they soon end up sharing a kiss. But little do they know, Ian has seen them from afar.

Ian sees Max kiss Linda (Credit: BBC)

Later, Amy’s behaviour is concerning Jack, so he tells Max that he needs to move out so Amy can have her own room. With no where to go, Max confronts Ian. He tells him he wants his money or he’ll kick Sharon out of the pub.

EastEnders: Ian gets on the wrong side of Rainie and Stuart

After overhearing Rainie and Stuart talking to Tiffany at The Vic, Ian spitefully lets slip that Tiffany is planning to be a surrogate for the couple in front of Whitney. Hearing this, Whitney is horrified.

Ian spitefully lets slip that Tiffany is planning to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart in front of Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bobby asks Ian for help picking a winner for the Lucy Beale Award, but he is too busy as usual. Elsewhere, Suki is furious at Ian and plots against him.

Max plots his revenge against Ian

Later, Ian gleefully warns Max that he now has the upper hand, unless Max wants the whole Square to know about his kiss with Linda. A furious Max leaves, plotting his revenge.

Tina has a plan to get Ian out of The Vic

Meanwhile Tina thinks Mick is down because he’s lost The Vic for good. Inspired to fix this, she starts her mission to get Ian out of The Vic for good.

Tina starts her mission to get Ian out of The Vic for good (Credit: BBC)

Bobby is preparing for the Lucy Beale Award night at The Queen Vic.

Ian smugly tells Sharon he has sorted Max and he won’t be selling the pub. But as he goes to the kitchen, Max takes his revenge and threatens Ian – give him his money back or he’ll put him out of his misery.

Later, as Ian watches Sharon do the banking, he gets an idea.

The Lucy Beale Award ceremony

On the day of the Lucy Beale Award ceremony, it’s all hands on deck. Bobby struggles to pick a winner but Ian tells his son he knows who Lucy would have picked to win.

As Bobby gets up to present the award, he makes a speech about his sister and Ian joins in, slightly taken aback.

Bobby struggles to pick a winner for the Lucy Beale Award (Credit: BBC)

Max visits Linda at the laundrette and they head to The Vic together.

Still angry with Ian, Tina tells Shirley what she’s done. They both head to The Vic eager to witness Ian’s downfall.

Later, the big announcement is a shock to everyone. The Lucy Beale Award goes to…

Meanwhile Max is concerned as to why Ian is so smug. But it seems as if Ian is having the last laugh as he explains what he has done.

Max is concerned as to why Ian is so smug (Credit: BBC)

Ben is furious that no one wants to work with the Mitchells after someone grassed on them. He is determined to find out who it was.

Ian thinks he’s outsmarted Max, but Max is seething and planning his revenge. Soon Ian is gloating about the Lucy Bale Award to Elliot from the Gazette hoping he will write a glowing article about him.

Ian is arrested

When Ban appears, he is also fuming. The police arrive and Ben presumes they’re there to speak to him, but it’s Ian who gets arrested.

Kathy rushes to the police station but Peter isn’t as caring. He tries to convince Bobby that Ian is in the wrong.

Ian is arrested (Credit: BBC)

Ian immediately blames him mum for his arrest. But pushed too far Kathy gives him some hard truths. Has she finally had enough of his behaviour?

Peter explains to Bobby that he won’t be happy until Ian is gone. Bobby seeing sense in his brother’s words starts to see his dad for who he truly is.

Later, Ian passes by Rainie who lashes out at him, blaming him for Whitney putting doubts in Tiffany’s mind. Ian bites back with a vengeance. Rainie is left upset, but Stuart has revenge in his eyes.

Stuart has revenge in his eyes (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Jake Wood confirms he only has three weeks left filming at BBC soap

Tina tells Mick that he can get the pub back but Mick lashes out at her – she clearly doesn’t understand what he’s going through. Upset, Tina leaves and heads in the direction of The Vic…

Later, all still in The Vic, Ian lies motionless on the floor. But just who attacked him?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.