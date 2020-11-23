EastEnders star Jake Wood has confirmed he only has three weeks left of filming at the BBC soap.

Jake, who has played Max Branning since 2006, recently announced Twitter that he didn’t have much longer left at the show.

Alongside a picture of himself, Jake wrote: “I am a person that always looks forward, always asks myself what there is to achieve next. With only three weeks left of filming EastEnders these thoughts are at the forefront of my mind.

“I’m excited for new challenges, new opportunities and for sharing this next chapter with you guys.”

I am a person that always looks forwards, always asks myself what there is to achieve next. With only 3 weeks left of filming Eastenders these thoughts are at the forefront of my mind. I’m excited for new challenges, new opportunities and for sharing this next chapter with u guys pic.twitter.com/FGBR9o6xgB — Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) November 22, 2020

His co-stars and fans commented on the post saying how much they will miss seeing him on-screen.

Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor, tweeted: “I’d love to work with you again in the future, I think you are wicked and I’m looking forward to seeing what you do next.”

Jake has played Max for 15 years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is Ricky Norwood? Princess Switch 2 star and Fatboy from EastEnders

One fan wrote: “Aww gonna miss ya (and Max) on Easties, but wish you all the very best to you whatever comes your way.”

Another added: “It’s characters like yours that make EastEnders. Your amazing storylines are always gonna be memorable, one of the best actors… gonna miss you Jake.”

EastEnders: Jake Wood leaving

Back in September it was announced Jake would be leaving his role in the BBC soap after 15 years.

Speaking about leaving the show he said: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

“I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max.

“I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Max has been getting close to Linda (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Christmas spoilers ‘promise to be another dark one’

Currently Max seems to be getting close to fellow Walford resident Linda Carter.

Over recent weeks she has started a new business designing superhero costumes for children with autism. And Max has been trying to support his friend.

But fans have predicted that the two will have an affair. What do you think?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you miss seeing Jake in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.