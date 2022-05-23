EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stacey‘s life is in danger as she’s rushed to hospital following Jean’s attack.

Will she survive?

Meanwhile in Walford, the residents are planning to go big for the Jubilee.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Stacey seriously injured

Stacey dismisses Jean’s worries about her injury.

However, it’s clear Stacey’s in a lot of pain.

Jean’s concern gives Stacey hope her mum is getting better.

It isn’t long, though, before it becomes obvious Stacey isn’t okay and she collapses…

2. Stacey rushed to hospital

Stacey is loaded into an ambulance and rushed to hospital.

Her panicked family watch on and Kheerat goes with her.

At the hospital worried Kheerat discovers her life is at risk.

Stacey could be developing sepsis and Kheerat feels compelled to tell the doctors the truth about what happened with Jean.

3. Stacey dumps Kheerat?

The doctors manage to stop the infection and Stacey and Kheerat make things official.

However, Stacey is soon left furious to learn a mental health nurse is visiting Jean and checks herself out of hospital.

Angry at Kheerat for breaking her trust, is it all over between them?

4. Jada kisses Zack

Zack tries to cheer Jada up after she loses her job.

But Jada takes it the wrong way and tries to kiss him.

Hurt by his rejection, Jada lies to Sharon that Zack kissed her.

Sharon is furious as she confronts Zack.

He is confused when Sharon kicks him out of the house.

Will Jada tell the truth?

More EastEnders spoilers

5. Linda stays clean

Linda is tempted to buy wine, but decides to throw herself into planning the Jubilee instead.

Mick is pleased to see her enthusiastic, but when Linda later offers to use her cash to expand The Vic, she is disappointed when Mick says he can’t trust her.

6. Linda makes a business investment

Linda is in Ruby’s fighting the urge to buy a drink.

She overhears Denise and Kim saying they need an investor.

Linda approaches and offers to invest.

Kim and Denise are unsure, but accept when Linda offers them £50k by the end of the day.

Linda later celebrates her new investment with annoyed Janine watching on.

But it soon becomes clear how Janine got the money for Linda…

Sharon is horrified when Linda tells her what has happened, but will Linda confess to Nancy?

Can she put this right?

7. Can Rainie cope?

Still struggling following Stuart’s confession, Rainie paints on a smile when Bernie reveals she’s started the process of signing over the parental order.

Rainie is unsure how she’ll cope.

8. Whitney is Britney!

The Jubilee celebrations begin at the Prince Albert with Rocky hosting a talent competition.

Whitney performs as Britney Spears and the crowd love it.

