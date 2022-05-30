31 May 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 16:50

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kathy finally realises what Ben has been through.

But now the truth is out, can she help her struggling son?

Elsewhere in EastEnders, Linda is in a dramatic car crash, but will she survive?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

1. Ben’s struggle continues

Ben is on a downward spiral and pushing everyone away who tries to help.

He is rude to stunned Rocky leading Kathy to snap at her son.

Worried Kheerat employs help at the Arches, but Ben is uncomfortable about Dave’s presence.

Ben insists Dave leaves and once Ben is alone, he breaks down.

2. Kheerat fears for Ben

Kheerat is stunned by the state of Ben and suggests he take some time off.

Worried Kheerat confides his fears in Kathy.

3. Kathy realises the truth

Ben arrives home distant and withdrawn.

Kathy confronts him as tensions continue to grow.

Kathy blames Ben for what happened with Callum.

However, it’s not long before things become too much for Ben.

The penny finally drops for Kathy and she realises Lewis raped her son.

As she vows to do all she can to support him, will she persuade him to report his attack?

4. Lewis reels Callum in?

Lewis suffers a homophobic attack and talks to Callum about it.

Is Callum falling for his charms?

5. Nancy finds out the truth

Nancy is apprehensive about a trip with Linda and confides her fears in Zack.

He makes it worse when he lets slip Linda was planning to leave.

6. Sharon winds Janine up in EastEnders spoilers

Sharon enjoys winding Janine up as she reveals Linda is going to tell Nancy the truth about the money.

Janine worries how she’s going to get out of this mess.

7. Nancy confronts Linda

Nancy confronts Linda about her plans to leave.

But she doesn’t give her mum the chance to explain herself before she storms out of the car.

Linda desperately tries to explain everything, but Nancy doesn’t want to hear it.

Nancy heads off back to Walford, leaving Linda alone in a broken down car.

8. Tragedy strikes for Linda

Linda gets drunk and calls The Vic – a call which is intercepted by Janine.

Janine is determined to do all she can to stop the truth coming out.

Janine gets a cab to find Linda and stop her getting to Mick.

But with Linda’s car now working, Linda is resolved to tell all and tries to get behind the wheel.

Janine stops her driving drunk.

Instead, she drives Linda home, pleading with her not to tell Mick the truth.

But tragedy strikes when Janine loses control of the car and crashes…

Will they both survive?

9. Linda dies?

Shirley gets a call about Linda’s accident and she and Mick are forced to rush to the hospital.

When they get there the news is devastating…

Mick discovers Linda is in critical condition and could die.

Will she pull through?

More EastEnders spoilers

10. What is Ash hiding?

Suki is riled by Ash and knows she’s got a secret.

She goes through Ash’s things and finds out what her daughter is hiding.

11. Kim nurses Howie

Howie trips over Kim’s bag and hurts his leg.

She takes him to A&E and then insists he moves in with her while he recovers.

Read more: Is EastEnders being axed? There are serious fears for the show

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.