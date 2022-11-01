EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new spoilers for Nov 7-11

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Suki gets arrested for Ranveer’s murder, causing more disruption for the Panesars.

But will she be able to keep her cool at the police station?

Elsewhere, Don proposes to Sam, leading her to drop a bombshell.

And, Alfie doubts Mick and Janine’s relationship.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for November 7 – 11.

1. Nina questions Ravi’s loyalties

After seeing Ravi speak to Nugget, Nina worries that Ravi has chosen Nish over her.

She goes to the surgery to speak to him, but the pair are interrupted by the police who see some flaws with their statements.

Will Nina and Ravi be found out?

2. Suki gets arrested

Suki and Kheerat go home and see Nish cooking a family meal.

What seems like a step forward for the family soon turns sour when the police turn up.

They arrest Suki on suspicion of murdering Ranveer.

When Suki is questioned, Kheerat blames Ravi.

Stacey provides a shoulder to cry on for Kheerat who desperately wants to help his mum out.

The police search Suki’s house, making Ash head to the surgery and share her upset with Nina.

Meanwhile, Kheerat takes things out on Nish.

He’s willing to do anything to defend his mum, but how far will he go?

3. Callum supports Lola

Callum tells Ben to be honest with Lexi about her mum’s illness.

However, Ben is focused on researching treatment options for Lola instead.

With her family by her bedside, Lola is thankful.

Callum asks Ben to move back in with him so that he can support Lexi.

But, will he agree?

4. Sam gets herself in a sticky situation

Sam struggles with money issues, with her day getting worse and a conversation between her and Mitch turns ugly.

Trying to worm her way out of her mess, Sam tells Zack that he has to pay her back the money she gave him for the car, by the end of the week.

Later on, Kat is shocked when she comes face to face with a strange man in her home.

She questions him and realises that he’s Sam’s ex, Don.

Don reveals why he’s come to Albert Square.

Sam worries about Don turning up and lies to him to distract him.

She tells him that she still loves him.

Needing to get out of the situation, Sam asks Zack to help her after being rejected by Jack.

Unfortunately, Zack also fails to help Sam.

She’s left shocked when Don proposes to her.

Sam resorts to dropping a bombshell to get herself out of the situation.

5. Mick proposes to Janine (properly)

Linda tells Shirley about Mick’s engagement to Janine, making Shirley think about ways they can stop the wedding from taking place.

When Linda speaks to Mick, she hints that his engagement to Janine might not be right for him.

Ignoring Linda’s advice, Mick proceeds to officially propose to Janine.

6. Mick doubts his engagement

Sharon sets Linda up on a blind date but she’s devastated when her date doesn’t turn up.

Instead, Alfie offers to buy her a drink to cheer her up.

Mick can’t help but feeling jealous.

Later on, after revisiting memories of him and Linda buying The Vic together, Mick turns Alfie away from his shift.

Luckily, Kat lets Alfie run the cab office for the day instead.

Mick then apologises for sending Alfie packing.

However, things turn bitter when Alfie insinuates that Janine might not be the right woman for him.

Will Mick realise that his one true love is Linda?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

