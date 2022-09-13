EastEnders Frankie, Janine and Alfie
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23

Janine gets a shock and Frankie plans to move to Scotland

By Tamzin Meyer

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Janine’s shock when she gets more than she expected after a trip to the hospital.

Elsewhere in Albert Square, Frankie’s contemplating moving to Scotland.

And, Alfie’s trying to raffle off his boat.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Janine’s pregnant

EastEnders Janine and Mick

Janine’s planned a day trip for her and Mick but it’s on the same day as Linda’s meeting with her brief.

She tells Mick to go with Linda, feeling under the weather.

Later, Linda’s left devastated by the day’s events, and Janine’s still not feeling any better.

EastEnders Janine and Scarlet

Later, Janine’s looking after a sick Scarlett and thinks that they’ve both come down with something similar.

However, when Janine faints she heads to hospital with Sonia, and finds out that she’s pregnant.

How will she tell Mick?

2. Denzel sticks up for Amy

EastEnders Denzel and Nugget

Denzel sees Tommy and Nugget mocking Amy and tries to intervene, apologising for their behaviour.

Nugget starts questioning whether Denzel has a crush on Amy.

Is he right?

3. Dotty finds a home

EastEnders Dotty, Bobby, Kathy and Rocky

When Kathy blames Dotty for Bobby’s mess, she plans on moving out.

However, she has no idea where to go.

EastEnders Bernie and Dotty

Bernie tells her that she has the right to stay at Sonia’s as her grandma owns the house, but after speaking to Sonia, it’s clear that she’s not welcome.

However, with Sonia’s persuasion, Rocky and Kathy allow Dotty to stay with them, but tensions are still high.

Dotty reckons that Rocky is keeping something a secret.

4. Rocky gets a shock

EastEnders Rocky, Bernie and Dotty

Vinny’s angry about Dotty cheating on him and gets into an argument.

He tells Rocky that he’s Dotty’s real dad.

How will he process this news?

5. Alfie raffles his boat

EastEnders Alfie

Alfie’s not quite ready to leave Walford just yet, and heads to the market to raffle off his boat.

However, Honey ends his fun by telling him to pack up and leave as his stall is unlicensed.

What will Alfie do now?

6. Frankie plans on moving to Scotland

EastEnders Frankie and Kim

Frankie tells Shirley and Mick that the pupil she helps at school is moving to Scotland and she’s been asked to relocate there.

Mick’s not happy about the idea, sparking fears to rise for Frankie.

Will she decide to move?

7. Kheerat’s suspicions grow

EastEnders Kheerat and Eve

Eve’s concerned about Suki and speaks to Kheerat about coming to the Walford East reopening.

Hearing Suki and Ravi argue, Eve tells Suki that she can confide in her.

EastEnders Suki

Suki gets worried that Kheerat won’t turn up but is shocked to see him arrive with Stacey, Vinny and Ash.

Later, when a friend mentions Ranveer, Ravi quickly rescues the conversation.

EastEnders Kheerat and Stacey

When Stacey starts questioning Kheerat on the topic of Ranveer, he tells her that she’s too drunk, leaving her to turn her attention to Ravi.

However, Kheerat soon interrupts the pair before they get close, with his suspicions growing over Ravi’s links to Ranveer’s disappearance.

Will he get closer to the truth?

8. Linda admits her feelings for Mick

EastEnders Linda

Linda’s worried as she enters her court hearing but starts to focus on her feelings for Mick.

Later, Linda’s shocked to find out how much money Mick paid for her new lawyer, admitting to Sharon that she still has feelings for her ex.

Janine is furious when she discovers that Mick paid for the lawyer, but will her fury grow even more as Linda contemplates confessing her love to Mick?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Faith, Noah, Amelia and Liam
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23
prince and princess of wales comp
Prince William and wife Kate choose to put their children first as they U-turn on family plans
The Queen during royal engagement and Penny Lancaster smiling
Penny Lancaster ‘very proud’ as she announces huge role at Queen’s funeral
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Queen's Thanksgiving service
Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen
On the left, a picture of Kerry Katona smiling at camera. Split by pink line. On the right, a picture of Brian McFadden
Kerry Katona reveals emotional moment of seeing ex Brian McFadden with daughters
Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle
Meghan’s heartfelt moment with royal fan outside Windsor Castle as fans declare duchess ‘needed that hug’