EastEnders week 1 comp image Stacey and Eve laugh, Mick talks to Ollie and Suki targets Peter
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 3-7

A night out takes a devastating turn...

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for January 3-7 reveal a glam night out takes a horrifying turn for Stacey, Eve, Ash, Callum and Ben.

Elsewhere, Suki has a point to prove – and Peter is the one to help her do it.

And Karen rescues Mitch.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for January 3-7.

1. A night out takes a turn

EastEnders Tue 4 Jan Stacey Eve Ash Callum and Ben go out for a night on the town

Ben and Callum plan a fun night out and Eve overhears inviting herself and Stacey along with them.

They spot Ash and invite her to join them.

She’s hesitant, but a comment from Suki leaves her defiantly agreeing to go along.

EastEnders Tue 4 Jan Stacey Eve Ash Callum and Ben go out for a night on the town

However as the glammed up group head to the station, it’s not long before things take a turn for the worse…

2. Suki makes a move on Peter

EastEnders Suki spots Peter and takes him home for the night

Suki has a run in with Honey who asks for answers.

After forcefully admitting the truth, Suki is confused and riled up and she storms off.

EastEnders Suki spots Peter and takes him home for the night

Determined to prove a point, Suki spots Peter in Ruby’s and makes a beeline for him.

It’s not long before Suki takes him home for the night, but what does she really want from him?

EastEnders Fri 7 Jan Suki isn't impressed when Peter reveals he left his watch

The next day, Suki is annoyed when Peter returns to say he forgot his watch.

He goes to find it as the door goes…

3. Mick confesses to Ollie

EastEnders Mon 3 Jan Mick tells Ollie the truth

Shirley convinces a distracted Mick to tell Ollie the truth.

But how will the lad respond?

4. Karen rescues Mitch

EastEnders Mon 3 Jan Mitch is annoyed when Bailey tells him he has to sleep on the sofa with the dog in the launderette

A leak in Mitch’s bedroom sees him sleeping on the sofa and he’s frustrated.

But he’s even more annoyed when Bailey insists Banjo sleeps on the sofa too and they must share.

EastEnders Thu 6 Jan Mitch has been sleeping in the laundrette Karen says they can share a room

Fed-up Mitch asks Mick, and then Billy if he can stay with them instead.

But he has no luck and ends up sleeping in the launderette.

EastEnders Thu 6 Jan Mitch has been sleeping in the laundrette Karen says they can share a room

Karen finds him there and gives in, saying they can share a room for the time being.

5. Bobby stands up for himself

EastEnders Tue 4 Jan Bobby and Dana cuddle on the sofa

Bobby refuses to let go of his hunch, but when he sticks up for himself he surprises those around him.

As it threatens to lead to more trouble, Bobby is forced to think on his feet. Is he convincing enough?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

madeleine mccann news
Madeleine McCann news: Shock discovery sparks ‘full-scale police operation’
Alan Carr not funny at Royal Variety performance
Royal Variety viewers divided after Alan Carr’s awkward dig at Prince William
Kelvin Fletcher is expecting his third baby
Kelvin Fletcher reveals wife Liz is expecting third baby and admits it’s ‘the best news to come out of 2021’
Shirley Ballas judging on Strictly Come Dancing
Shirley Ballas ‘crushed’ as she shares heartbreaking family news before Christmas
Kerry Amy Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans spot plot hole in Kerry Wyatt’s return story
strictly news
Strictly news: John Whaite set to become REAL winner of Strictly Come Dancing