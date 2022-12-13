EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year reveal lies are exposed.

Meanwhile Jay proposes to Lola on Christmas Day and the Slaters’ New Year Party takes a horrible turn.

All this in EastEnders Christmas and New Year episodes.

1. Shirley plans to expose Janine in EastEnders spoilers

It’s Christmas Day and Shirley is determined to expose Janine.

Shirley and Linda go to The Vic to make peace with Mick.

Janine panics when Jada arrives, but later invites Linda and Shirley to Christmas lunch.

Meanwhile Jada drops a bombshell on Sharon, Martin and Zack.

At the dinner table, Shirley and Janine row.

Janine shrugs off Shirley’s accusations, but Scarlett walks in – will Shirley tell her the truth?

2. Secrets and lies exposed on Christmas Day

Secrets and lies are exposed as all hell breaks loose.

With Mick’s world imploding he’s forced to face the harsh reality of his life.

Will Mick fight for Linda? Can he see Janine for who she really is?

One thing is for sure… Christmas Day is Mick’s last day in Walford.

After the events of Christmas Day, the residents of Walford wake up and learn The Vic isn’t opening.

News spreads about what’s happened leaving everyone stunned.

4. Disaster for Kim and Denise?

The Fox and Branning family have a nightmare when Kim destroys Christmas lunch.

Denise says they will go with Raymond to the Mitchells.

With bickering and drama, they manage to make their unconventional Christmas work.

5. Alfie plans a surprise for Kat and the boys in EastEnders spoilers

Alfie plans to create Christmas magic for Kat and the kids by dressing as Santa and abseiling from the roof of the Mitchell house.

Inside, Bert tells Phil that Kat told Alfie he could stay till New Year.

6. Phil finds out the truth

Later Phil goes outside and see Alfie on the roof.

Kat invites Alfie in but soon Phil finds out what’s been going on while he’s been away.

7. Sam makes a horrifying discovery in EastEnders spoilers?

Phil has gone AWOL and Sam finds Phil in the dark at Peggy’s, but is shocked by what she sees.

She tries to convince him to give Kat another chance.

8. Jay proposes to Lola on Christmas Day in EastEnders spoilers

Lola wakes up and finds Lexi opening her presents.

Jay hands her a lovely gift.

Jay tells Billy he’s going to propose to Lola.

With Ben’s help, Jay organises an outdoor Christmas miracle and asks for Lola’s hand in marriage.

9. Whitney and Zack grow closer in EastEnders spoilers

Zack melts Whitney’s heart when he offers to cook her dinner.

Whitney is impressed by his cooking and Zack gives her a foot massage.

They grow closer and Chelsea and Felix interrupt.

While Whitney gets changed, they tell Zack to go for it with her.

10. Jean and Harvey reunite?

Freddie agrees to play board games with Jean to cheer her up and Bobby gets roped in.

Soon Harvey arrives and the boys go off to a party.

Jean invites Harvey in and soon they share a kiss.

11. New Year in Walford

The Slater’s New Year Party is soon in full swing.

But Jean is worried Harvey is going to get cold feet.

12. Harvey plans to propose to Jean?

Later Stacey sees Harvey showing Freddie a ring-sized box.

Jean panics thinking Harvey is going to propose, but Stacey is worried Jean will say yes.

13. Disaster at the Slaters’ New Year Party in EastEnders spoilers

Eve is shaken when Suki and Nish arrive with a bottle of whisky for her.

At midnight, Nish tries to look for Suki. But soon Eve collapses.

Lily goes to be sick and passes out in Jean’s arms.

Paramedics arrive and tell everyone to evacuate due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Lily is taken to hospital and Stacey stays by her side.

14. Harvey stands up against Nish

Nish is convinced the Slaters will sue over the boiler after speaking to Eve.

He’s determined to get Ben to do a deal on the Arches, but Ben tells him the deal is off.

After speaking to Suki, Nish apologises to Ben.

Harvey later accuses Nish of throwing his money around to deflect what happened at the Slaters’ house.

He says Nish is responsible, but Nish publicly humiliates Harvey.

Later Nish is ranting about Harvey when Suki says the health and safety inspector knows about the boiler.

15. Phil delivers a serious threat

Phil is thrilled to see in the New Year at Peggy’s.

But his good mood is short lived and he delivers a serious threat.

Ricky invites Sam to spend NYE together and asks her to come to Germany.

Soon things get steamy, but as Ricky pops out, Sam gets a text from Phil.

16. Phil makes a generous offer

Later Phil organises a celebratory Mitchell lunch but others are secretly seething.

Phil soon makes a very generous offer.

Meanwhile Kat confides in Alfie that Phil’s antics have created a big mess.

Meanwhile Billy is shocked to learn the full story.

Later Phil is raging to learn he’s been double-crossed and takes matters into his own hands.

He’s desperate and is forced into taking help from his nemesis.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Rose Cotton is EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.