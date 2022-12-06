Rose Cotton gets a mention in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday November 6, 2022).

It’s explained that Rose is stuck on a cruise with her son and can’t attend Dot’s funeral.

But, who is Rose Cotton and how is she related to Dot in EastEnders?

Rose is Dot’s sister (Credit: BBC)

Who is Rose Cotton and how is she related to Dot?

Rose Cotton is played by the actress Polly Perkins.

As Dot’s relative, Rose is Dot Cotton’s younger, half-sister.

She only had a brief stint on the soap, arriving in 2011, and leaving just a year later in 2012.

Rose’s mother was Martha Colwell.

She lived with her mum, brothers Gerry and Tim Taylor and half-sister, Dot Cotton.

Rose only stayed in the soap for around a year (Credit: BBC)

What storylines was Rose Cotton involved in?

During her short time in Albert Square, Rose was involved in a number of storylines.

Entering the soap, viewers were introduced to Rose in 2011 when Dot went to visit her in Southend-on-Sea.

Dot thought that she didn’t have long left to live and wanted to try and reconnect with her sister.

Rose pretended that her life was fine and dandy, but Dot realised that she had been lying to her.

Despite having her son Andrew around, Rose was feeling lonely and so was Dot.

Dot asked Rose to come and stay with her in Walford in which Rose happily agreed.

However, Dot then told Rose to pack her bags when she found out that Andrew’s dad was Dot’s ex-husband, Charlie Cotton.

Later on, Rose and Dot reconciled, and Rose moved back in.

However, Dot clashed with her when she started dating Reverend Stevens.

When Rose cheated on Reverend Stevens with Patrick, Dot was humiliated.

Dot and Rose often rowed over Rose’s choice of romantic partners, with Dot later finding out that Rose had been seeing someone who was serving a life sentence in prison.

In her last big storyline, Rose disapproved of her son, Andrew, marrying Heather Trott.

The night before the wedding, Heather was murdered.

Andrew was arrested as a suspect, but Rose, Dot and Cora Cross broke into the nightclub that Andrew worked at and proved his innocence when they found his hoodie there.

It was later revealed that Ben Mitchell had killed Heather.

Rose is currently on a cruise (Credit: BBC)

Where is Rose Cotton now?

After the ordeal with Andrew, Dot later left Walford to stay with her granddaughter, Dotty.

Rose was feeling lonely so Andrew contacted Dot who said that Rose could stay with her.

She then left Walford to be with them.

Last week, Sonia learnt that Dot had died, however Rose will be unable to attend the funeral.

Now, Rose is currently on a cruise with Andrew.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Rose Cotton is EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.