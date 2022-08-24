EastEnders reveals first pics of young Phil and Grant in flashback special

EastEnders is set to take viewers back three decades in a special episode next month.

And now the soap has just given us the first look at the Mitchell family, 1979-style!

Jaime Winston leads the cast as a young Peggy Mitchell.

Of course, Jaime has already portrayed Barbara Windsor in the 2017 biopic Babs. But now we get to see her take on Bab’s greatest role, Peggy.

The young lads are the spit of their polder counterparts (Credit: BBC)

So, the big excitement of the new picture is our first peek at a teenage Phil and Grant, played by young actors Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay.

And it seems the EastEnders casting department have pulled off a blinder with the two actors, who look uncannily like young versions of original actors Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden.

Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell with his TV fam Steve McFadden as Phil and Barbara Windsor as Peggy (Credit: BBC)

Back to the future

The episode will see Peggy struggling to keep her family up and running during a time of economic crisis (sound familiar?).

Her marriage to Eric is starting to show strain and keeping kids Grant, Phil and Sam in line is a full time job.

Meanwhile, headstrong Phil vying for the position of man of the house with Eric isn’t helping matters.

We’ll also see the return of Ronnie and Roxy (if only we could in the current show, eh?) as mum Glenda tries to keep her lively daughters out of trouble. Meanwhile, her hubby Archie is up to his usual tricks.

The Mitchell’s 70s style! (Credit: BBC)

Present day drama

While the episode sounds like a treat for EastEnders fans, the big question is just how this ties into events back in 2022?

Phil’s currently wrestling with DI Keeble over providing information on the criminal underworld in return for his freedom. And it’s this seems to be the catalyst for the episode.

Next week, we’ll see Keeble reach the end of her tether with Phil and hand him a photo of someone, demanding information on them – or else Phil will return to prison.

Is this person someone from the Mitchell past?

Phil has made a deal with the devil (Credit: BBC)

The BBC have said about the episode: “As present day Phil grapples with growing pressure from DCI Keeble, audiences will take a journey back to his youth where clues to his present will undoubtedly be revealed…”

We’ve seen Keeble pursue Phil for years – and it seems her obsession with his family may date back further than we realised…

“How will revelations about the past influence Phil’s ability to protect his family in 2022?” the BBC asks. “Will the truth of DCI Keeble’s vendetta against the Mitchell family finally be revealed?”

The EastEnders flashback episode is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on Monday 5 September.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

