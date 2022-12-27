Mick Carter EastEnders
EastEnders: Mick Carter’s return from the dead already worked out

And it's been tried and tested

EastEnders seemingly killed off Mick Carter on Christmas Day as he was swept out to sea to a watery grave.

Everyone in Albert Square has accepted that their beloved landlord has gone to meet his Maker.

But viewers aren’t so sure this is the last we’ll see of Mick, or the actor that has played him for the past decade, Danny Dyer.

Mick Carter Christmas Day
Mick Carter’s Christmas Day ended in disaster (Credit: BBC)

After all, EastEnders loves a comeback from the dead – think Dirty Den and Kathy Beale.

And no one actually saw Mick die… there’s been to body to confirm it.

So surely it’s just a case of when rather than if.

Some fans claim to have worked out the plot – and it echoes a revival featured in Neighbours!

The Aussie soap’s iconic Harold Bishop disappeared in emotional scenes, apparently drowned.

But he returned some years later, with amnesia.

Mick Carter and ex Linda
 EastEnders fans are hopeful of a reunion for Mick and Linda (Credit: BBC One)

Mick Carter comeback in EastEnders

One noted on Twitter: “There’s no way they’ve killed Mick off! I won’t have it! They’re gonna do a Harold Bishop and he’ll appear in a few years with amnesia.”

And this was echoed by someone else: “Mick’s not dead. In 5 years time, he will return like Harold Bishop. It’ll be explained he was swept out to sea, picked up by a trawler, and now has amnesia and calls himself Ted.”

And another: You just know that when Kellie Bright decides to leave EastEnders, they’ll pull a Harold Bishop and have Mick rock up with the Salvos, suffering from amnesia for her exit story.”

Another quipped: “Very much looking forward to Mick’s return to EastEnders in a few years time – with water based amnesia, obvs – to interrupt Linda’s wedding to a new as yet uncast character.”

