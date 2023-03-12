EastEnders legend Michelle Collins drops big hint about her future on soaps

EastEnders legend Michelle Collins has addressed her future on soaps.

The actress played the iconic Cindy Beale in EastEnders and also had a role in ITV’s Coronation Street.

The wife of Ian Beale, Cindy, was originally killed off-screen in 1998 when she died in childbirth in prison.

Michelle Collins on soaps return

But since when has death stopped any characters from returning to EastEnders?

Michelle has also starred in ITV soap Coronation Street, playing Stella Price from 2011 to 2014.

And now Michelle has hinted that she’s well up for a return to soaps.

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle revealed she still gets recognised as the iconic character of Cindy Beale.

She said: “Of course I do, but then there are a lot of Doctor Who fans. And Cindy was a very popular character.”

And asked if she’d return to the soaps, she said: “I always say never say never, but that is what everyone says, isn’t it.”

That will be music to fans’ ears.

Many viewers have always thought that because we didn’t actually see Cindy’s death, it never happened and, in fact, she’s in witness protection somewhere.

It wouldn’t be the first time EastEnders has tried to bring such an iconic character back from the dead.

In 2003 the legendary Dirty Den Watts returned 14 years after he was supposedly shot dead by a gun hidden in a bunch of daffodils and fell into the canal.

“‘Ello Princess” he said as he revealed to adopted daughter Sharon he’d faked his death.

He spent the next two years sleazing his way round Walford before his long-suffering wife, Chrissie Watts, killed him.

Cindy Beale was an iconic EastEnders villain – but could she return? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

In more recent years, the show pulled off one of its biggest shocks ever when it brought Kathy Beale back from the dead in the live 30th anniversary week in 2015.

Having been forced to fake her death by her unhinged husband Gavin, Kathy managed to escape his clutches and reach out to ex Phil.

Her return has been seamless and could pave the way for a Cindy comeback.

