EastEnders fans ‘work out’ major return for Max Branning – and it makes complete sense

This week has been a rather exciting one over in EastEnders as Cindy Beale returned to Walford along with Ian and Peter.

George, Anna and Gina got the shock of their lives when Cindy turned up in The Vic on Anna’s birthday.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a major return for Max Branning after Cindy’s return – and it makes complete sense.

Cindy returned back to her roots (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy returned to Walford

This week, Cindy Beale returned to Walford with the aim of bringing Peter back to France.

However, she soon thought that she should pay Kathy a visit, shocking her by turning up in her house – alive.

Afterwards, Cindy went to The Vic to drop off some party food on behalf of Kathy but was met by Ian who wanted her to return home.

Soon enough, Cindy came face to face with George leading to her explaining everything about what went on nine years ago.

Finding out that Gina and Anna were in the pub, she soon spoke to her daughters who weren’t best pleased to see her.

Gina and Anna then headed to Peggy’s to drown their sorrows but things got out of hand when Gina overdosed and was rushed into A&E.

Fans have ‘worked out’ how Max could return (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘work out’ major return storyline for Max Branning

Now that Cindy’s back in Walford, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a major return storyline for Max Branning.

They reckon that Cindy will track down her granddaughter, sparking a return for Max with Abi Jnr.

One fan wrote: “IF Max does somehow come back with Abi JR, I wonder if Cindy will try and fight Max for her or try and track her down. ”

Another added: “Cindy’s return has HUGE storyline potential for when Max inevitably returns one day. Max essentially killed Steven. Plus Max and Cindy share a granddaughter (Abi Jr)!”

Max should return with baby Abi, his interaction with Cindy would be interesting as he caused Stephen's death #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) September 1, 2023

I never thought I'd be saying this, but bringing Max Branning back with baby Abi (Cindys grandkid, Stephen's child) would make excellent drama – as Max and Cindy fight over the child then inevitably fall for eachother – after christmas though please – my brain hurts#EastEnders — Pom Pom ~ always on your mind 😘 (@propergobby) August 31, 2023

Do you know what Anna and Gina also have now??? A niece called Abi… THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO BRING BACK MAX BRANNING!!!! @bbceastenders #Eastenders — Cee™⁷ 🏹🧸🍯❄️ (@Louvienne_) August 30, 2023

A third viewer suggested:” Max should return with baby Abi, his interaction with Cindy would be interesting as he caused Steven’s death.”

A fourth person said: “I never thought I’d be saying this, but bringing Max Branning back with baby Abi (Cindy’s grandkid, Steven’s child) would make excellent drama – as Max and Cindy fight over the child then inevitably fall for each other – after Christmas though please – my brain hurts.”

A final fan finished: “Do you know what Anna and Gina also have now??? A niece called Abi… THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO BRING BACK MAX BRANNING!!!!”

Could Max really come back? (Credit: BBC)

Could Max Branning return to EastEnders?

Max Branning left Walford in 2021 but he could always return one day.

EastEnders have made quite the habit of bringing back past characters recently so could Max be about to join them?

Could Max Branning soon be returning to Walford with Abi Branning Jnr? Imagine the chaos this would cause with Cindy!

