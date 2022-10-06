Fans of EastEnders were left infuriated when the soap revealed details of Lola‘s tragic exit storyline last night.

It was recently rumoured that actress Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce, would be leaving EastEnders.

And now EastEnders has confirmed in an emotional upcoming storyline, Lola is set to be diagnosed with a brain tumour.

This comes as she looks set to reunite with ex-boyfriend Jay Brown.

Lola threw a birthday party at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans hit out at plans for Lola’s exit

As news of her heartbreaking storyline broke, fans took to social media to voice their displeasure at her exit plans.

Many thought that the character deserved better, and were unhappy that Lola’s death seems to be in service of other characters.

“I don’t want Lola’s illness and death to be about Ben and Callum,” said one fan. “Even with the prospect of Ben becoming a primary caregiver for Lexi for the first time, it shouldn’t be the focus of the storyline.”

Others agreed: “Lola deserved better. She’s not a character that I’m fond of, but she was only brought back for Ben, and let me guess, this storyline will end with Ben and Callum getting back together due to Lexi losing her mum.”

Feisty Lola has become one of the show’s most beloved characters (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

Does Lola deserve better?

Meanwhile, some felt sad that a beloved character is being taken from them.

“I actually hate that they are taking Lola away from us. It’s so sad,” said one viewer.

“I love Lola! She’s brilliant and feisty, which makes me even madder they’re getting rid of her,” another agreed.

Other viewers complained about similar storylines and character exits.

“First Heather, then Ronnie and Roxy, and now Lola. Why does EastEnders kill off so many good characters (that the public clearly want to stay in the show?)” said one infuriated viewer.

“We’ve had three cancer storylines in the past two years… talk about overkill. Lola/Danielle deserves better than this. She deserves to stay,” another viewer said.

Lola has recently grown closer to ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Credit: BBC)

A tragic exit for Lola

However fans feel, it’s clear that Lola’s exit from the show will be emotional.

And, as Lola heads to hospital as a result of injuries sustained in last night’s episode, it seems as though her tumour diagnosis is impending.

Is tragedy on the horizon?

Does Lola deserve better from EastEnders?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching Lola’s final scenes on the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.