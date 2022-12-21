EastEnders star Kellie Bright reveals family’s double cancer battle

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has revealed a double cancer battle in her family, as two young family members are fighting the same illness.

Kellie, who plays Linda Carter on EastEnders, revealed the sad family diagnosis on social media today.

In the post, she revealed her cousin Katie and Katie’s younger brother Myles are both battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Kellie plays Linda Carter on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Kellie Bright shares her cousins’ story on Instagram

Posting on her Instagram account, Kellie shared the story of her young cousins.

“I want to introduce you to my little cousin @katie_mayy.x who is currently battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL),” Kellie wrote.

The post showed Kellie visiting Katie and her nurses in hospital, along with EastEnders co-star Danny Dyer.

She continued: “Here she is with all the nurses on T12 (teenage cancer) ward at UCHL. This picture was actually taken back in September before Katie started her treatment.

“Danny and I went to say hi to her and all the other amazing young people on the ward (not to mention the nurses that are HEROES).

Kellie also wrote that Katie’s little brother Myles, also shared the same condition.

She continued: “Katie has a little brother Myles, who is also undergoing treatment for ALL. He is nearly two years in.

“It’s almost unheard of for siblings to have the same leukaemia as there is not supposed to be any genetic link.”

She then shared of the toll that the siblings’ illness had taken on the family.

“As you can imagine, it’s been really hard for them as a family to just keep going… I am so in awe of them and the courage they have shown (not just Myles and Katie, but mum and dad, nanna and grandad…) we are all keeping our fingers crossed that they will both be at home for Christmas.”

Kellie’s friends and co-stars commented sending their love to Katie.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler wrote: “Sending you all of my love Katie!”

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who played Frankie Lewis, commented: “Sending you lots of love Katie!”

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner commented four red heart emojis.

Kellie and her co-star Danny went to visit her cousin in hospital (Credit: BBC)

Is Linda Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers have confirmed that Kellie’s on-screen ex-husband, Danny Dyer, is set to leave the soap this Christmas.

However Kellie reassured fans that she would remain on the soap.

She said to The Mirror: “I don’t think I’m done yet. I’ve always said while I’m happy and I’m enjoying the work – the work matters to me, I’m not someone who just turns up – I’m not that sort of person.

“I’ve honestly had such a good time with it and I’m hoping that will continue and as long as it does I’m really happy to stay there.”

