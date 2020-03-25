EastEnders fans fear Karen Taylor is leaving after Ian pays her to leave Walford

EastEnders fans fear Karen Taylor is leaving after Ian Beale paid her to leave Walford with baby Kayden.

Fans of the show know Kayden's mum Sharon has been struggling since the death of her eldest son Dennis.

With her grief consuming her, she left Kayden in the care of his paternal grandmother Karen.

Sharon left Kayden with Karen (Credit: BBC)

In Monday's episode (March 23), Ian paid Karen a visit and gave her cash in order to help with raising Kayden.

However Ian told Karen they needed to "tweak the set-up" and she had to move away from Walford with Kayden for good, so Sharon doesn't have to see the baby everyday.

He then said if she didn't, they would need to look into putting Kayden into care.

Ian told Karen to leave Walford with Kayden (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In last night's episode (Tuesday, March 23) Karen told her children about Ian's proposition and that she was going to move away.

Although neither Karen actress Lorraine Stanley nor EastEnders has said anything about her leaving the show, fans are still worried and have begged her not to leave.

Ian makes me sick. I hope Karen doesn’t leave #EastEnders — IYA JESU 💫 (@RiaSose) March 24, 2020

Can Karen not leave please #EastEnders — Abbie 🌹 (@Soap_musicfan) March 24, 2020

Karen can't leave shes the best thing that's happened to #EastEnders in many years — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) March 24, 2020

If Karen leaves with Kayden, Bernie will have to go with them and I refuse to say goodbye to them both. #EastEnders — Tina (@ElloTeenah) March 24, 2020

Karen better not be going anywhere get rid of beale hes a bore #eastenders — Laura (@LkLoz28) March 24, 2020

Later, Karen's son Keegan confronted Ian but he said he's only trying to help Sharon.

However, is he just trying to help Sharon out of guilt?

What happened between Dennis and Ian?

Fans of the show know Dennis and Ian got into an argument on the day he died, as Ian discovered Dennis had been bullying his son Bobby.

Can Karen not leave please?

Ian locked Dennis in a room on the boat in the hopes of taking him to the police after the party.

Ian tried to save Dennis after the boat crashed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, the boat crashed and as it started to take on water, Ian tried his best to save Dennis.

Although he managed to get him out of the room, a surge of water resulted in Dennis drowning.

Before he died, Dennis left Sharon a voicemail saying Ian had locked him in a room on the boat.

With Sharon unaware of what really happened, Ian has been left feeling guilty. Will he ever tell Sharon the truth?

