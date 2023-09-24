EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick drops huge hint he’s Christmas body in The Vic

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has dropped a huge hint that HE is the Christmas body in The Queen Vic.

The actor has played Jay Brown since 2006.

And now it appears he’s ready for new things. Asked whether he had his eye on any new jobs, Jamie didn’t shut the question down. Instead he said he was available for new work.

‘I’m available’

Speaking at the recent National Television Awards, Jamie told the Daily Star that he’s looking forward to relaxing after his part in the harrowing Lola storyline. “I’m looking forward to a nice rest, to be honest, it’s been a tough year, then we’ll see,” he said.

Remaining vague, he looked to the future and the shows he’d like to sign up for: “Not any reality ones, but Peaky Blinders, I’d love to do that.”

But he then added cryptically: “They’re doing a film though, so tell them to shout to me, because I’m available!”

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to leave the soap?

The actor’s comments come as fans are convinced Jay will be the body found at the Queen Vic this Christmas.

Viewers have watched a shocking flash-forward with six of the Square’s leading women surrounding a man’s body. But the identity of the man has yet to be revealed.

Now fans think Jay will be killed by Emma Harding as she becomes desperate to see granddaughter Lexi. One fan said: “Omg. What is Emma finds out Jay was on the sex offenders register a few years ago… and is worried about her granddaughter and it’s Jay who is killed at Christmas…. #EastEnders”

A second said: “Imagine if Jay is the body at Christmas. I would finally know peace.” Another added: “Phil might give the cufflinks to Jay, when he marries Lola 2.0 around Christmas.”

Fans are already convinced Emma has hired a Lola-lookalike sex worker to target Jay so she can take Lola. Viewers saw Jay meet Nadine by chance repeatedly last week.

They don’t think that Nadine bumping into Jay was a coincidence. Instead, they think that Emma has set the whole thing up and paid Nadine to dress up like Lola to tempt Jay.

She could then use this against him so that she can have access to Lexi. One fan wondered: “Anyone else think this new Nadine girl might be Emma’s daughter?”

Another commented: “Nadine inviting Jay back to her place. Don’t do it Jay she isn’t Lola. She could be working with Emma and taking advantage of you.”

