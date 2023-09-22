Joe Swash is set to ‘return to EastEnders’ 15 years since he was axed from the soap, The Sun reports.

The actor was last seen in Albert Square as Mickey Miller in 2011 although his last proper stint in the show was in 2008.

Now, it has been reported that Joe will be returning to his roots for a very special EastEnders spin-off.

How did Joe Swash leave EastEnders?

Joe Swash first rocked up in Walford as Mickey Miller in 2003, soon getting involved in some dodgy dealings. He was also responsible for crashing a bus and almost killing Zoe Slater.

During his time in Walford, Mickey had to deal with the shock arrival of his biological father, Mike Swann.

He also became the victim of bullying as Sean Slater assaulted him, vandalising his property.

In 2008, Joe Swash’s character was axed from the soap in a shock departure.

Mickey found a letter detailing a potential job opportunity and decided to take it and leave Walford. He briefly returned in 2011 for Darren Miller’s wedding before leaving the Square once again.

Joe Swash ‘returning to EastEnders’ after 15 years

It has now been reported that Joe Swash will be ‘returning to EastEnders’ although he won’t be reprising his former role.

Instead, Joe is set to host a one-off spin-off show as he interviews stars of The Six about the upcoming Christmas murder.

An Insider reportedly told The Sun: “There is so much buzz around the show at the moment and with so many big stories bosses felt it was the perfect moment to give the audience an exclusive behind-the-scenes access with a one-off interview special that will be hosted by Joe Swash later in the year.

“Joe is such a huge part of the EastEnders family, so he was a natural fit to present as he has such a history with the show. The special is unlike one they’ve done before so viewers are going to love it.”

