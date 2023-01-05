EastEnders: Is Billy Mitchell leaving? Why is he facing prison?

EastEnders character Billy Mitchell is facing life in prison after Phil made it seem like he was responsible for the death of DCI Keeble’s dad.

But what does this mean for Billy?

Is he leaving EastEnders? Is he going to prison?

Billy is facing prison (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Why is Billy facing prison?

In a flashback episode it was revealed that Phil, Grant and Billy were involved in a warehouse robbery in the 1970s, which was planned by Phil and Grant’s dad, Eric.

At the robbery, Eric shot and killed a security guard.

The security guard was revealed to be the father of DCI Keeble, who viewers know has had a problem with the Mitchell family.

Last year Phil corroborated Keeble’s claims that his cousin Billy killed her father.

While Billy is innocent, he was at the robbery when Keeble‘s dad was killed and had obtained the firearm used in the murder.

Keeble wants someone to pay for her dad’s death (Credit: BBC)

Keeble forced Phil to grass on his own cousin after using his fiancée Kat as a pawn.

Phil sold Billy down the river in order to get freedom for Kat and himself.

Phil has been vowing to get Billy off the murder charge.

Phil planned to use his former enemy Keanu Taylor, who pretended to be helping Keeble but was really working for Phil.

However the plan backfired when Phil struggled to trust Keanu.

When Keeble found out what Phil had been planning, she kidnapped Kat and her son Tommy.

Meanwhile Billy has been preparing to go to court. He told his son Will and partner Honey that he decided to plead guilty to the murder of Keeble’s father, as it would mean less time in prison.

But will he go to prison?

SPOILER WARNING: The next section contains information from tonight’s episode (Thursday, January 5 2023), which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Billy is facing prison (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Is Billy leaving?

In tonight’s episode, Phil finds Keeble has been shot by Kat.

He only offers to help her if she calls off her witness in Billy’s case.

Keeble eventually makes the decision to tell the witness to back off and Billy is able to return home.

