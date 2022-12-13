Ian looking upset, a question mark and a female silhouette in EastEnders
Soaps

EastEnders: Ian Beale’s ‘mystery woman’ figured out by fans

Ian made a shock return

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans are convinced they know who Ian Beale’s mystery woman is.

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, December 12) Ian made a surprise appearance at Dot’s funeral after nearly two years away from Walford.

He took a phone call and left before anyone saw him.

But now fans think they know who he was on the phone to.

Ian made a surprise return last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian Beale returns for Dot’s funeral

Recently Sonia learnt that Dot had died while in Ireland with her family.

The news of Dot’s death affected Walford residents and in last night’s episode, her family and friends gathered for her funeral.

Many past characters also returned to Walford including Lauren Branning, Lofty Holloways and Mary Smith.

Fans think Ian was talking to Jane (Credit: BBC)

But as everyone gathered outside the church, viewers saw another character return.

Ian Beale watched from a distance as he said his goodbyes to Dot.

Soon he took a phone call from a mystery person.

He answered and said: “Hello love. Yeah, I’m coming home.”

Fans believe that Ian was on the phone to his ex-wife Jane Beale and that they have reunited off-screen.

Some are also hoping that Ian and Jane will return next year.

What happened to Ian and Jane?

Jane Beale appeared in the soap between 2004 and 2017.

She was married to Ian and is the adoptive mother of his son Bobby Beale.

Jane left EastEnders in 2017 without Ian as Max demanded she leave Walford.

He threatened to hurt Bobby, who was in prison at the time for the murder of his sister Lucy and his attack on Jane.

However when Bobby was released from prison, Jane didn’t come back to Walford.

Adam is wanted back by EastEnders bosses (Credit: BBC)
Ian left Walford in January 2021 (Credit: BBC)

In January 2021, Ian also left Walford after he discovered his wife and childhood friend Sharon had been trying to kill him as revenge for his part in the death of her son, Dennis.

Sharon changed her mind about killing Ian, but he left Albert Square.

This is the first time he has been seen since his departure.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – Who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

YouTube video player

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Rose Cotton is EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

EastEnders Ian Beale Jane Beale

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Summer looks shocked with Esther in a bubble comp
Coronation Street fans disgusted with Summer Spellman following baby reveal
Strictly star Will Mellor looks to the side
Strictly fans rally around Will Mellor as he makes apology to them over exit
Joni smiling, Ben Shephard on game show Tipping Point
Tipping Point contestant under fire for behaviour during final
Cormoran Strike/Tom Burke at 2021 Venice Film Festival
Strike star Tom Burke: Is he married? Who are his famous parents? What’s his net worth?
Dennis Stringer in Coronation Street in a press shot and dying in hospital
What happened to Dennis Stringer in Coronation Street? Who played him?
The Strictly final stars in an ED composite image
Strictly final: Bookies announce favourite to win Glitterball this weekend