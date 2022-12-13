EastEnders fans are convinced they know who Ian Beale’s mystery woman is.

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, December 12) Ian made a surprise appearance at Dot’s funeral after nearly two years away from Walford.

He took a phone call and left before anyone saw him.

But now fans think they know who he was on the phone to.

Ian made a surprise return last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian Beale returns for Dot’s funeral

Recently Sonia learnt that Dot had died while in Ireland with her family.

The news of Dot’s death affected Walford residents and in last night’s episode, her family and friends gathered for her funeral.

Many past characters also returned to Walford including Lauren Branning, Lofty Holloways and Mary Smith.

Fans think Ian was talking to Jane (Credit: BBC)

But as everyone gathered outside the church, viewers saw another character return.

Ian Beale watched from a distance as he said his goodbyes to Dot.

Soon he took a phone call from a mystery person.

He answered and said: “Hello love. Yeah, I’m coming home.”

Fans believe that Ian was on the phone to his ex-wife Jane Beale and that they have reunited off-screen.

Some are also hoping that Ian and Jane will return next year.

Anyone else think the bit with Ian signposts his return? The conversation on the phone was obviously put in for a reason. Could it be Jane? #EastEnders — Lesley Cooke (@lesley777) December 13, 2022

Does anyone else think Ian was on the phone to Jane? #EastEnders — Jane (@mufc_girl20) December 12, 2022

I literally said that 😂 My partner was like ‘oh looks like Ian found another wife’ 😂 and I was like ‘omg what if it’s Jane?’ How good would that be for 2023? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤭😂 x — M I S S D A V I E S ❤️ (@amrita_davies) December 12, 2022

Hoping that we have a Ian, Jane and Lauren return next year after that episode 🤞🏼 #EastEnders — Bailey (@BaileyyThomass) December 12, 2022

ian only said love to jane so i think they’re back together #EastEnders — megan (@trevorsroyle) December 12, 2022

Ian was definitely talking to Jane #EastEnders — Daisy ☃️🎄❄ (@AdoreBobbyBeale) December 12, 2022

IAN WAS DEFO ON THE PHONE TO JANE… IAN AND JANE RETURN 2023 CONFIRMED #EastEnders — toby🫶 (@eastendersmulti) December 12, 2022

Oh my god they kept that quiet!!! 😮 Ian! ❤️ Please say he's coming back with Jane 🤞 #EastEnders — Amy 💙 (@geordiegalg) December 12, 2022

What happened to Ian and Jane?

Jane Beale appeared in the soap between 2004 and 2017.

She was married to Ian and is the adoptive mother of his son Bobby Beale.

Jane left EastEnders in 2017 without Ian as Max demanded she leave Walford.

He threatened to hurt Bobby, who was in prison at the time for the murder of his sister Lucy and his attack on Jane.

However when Bobby was released from prison, Jane didn’t come back to Walford.

Ian left Walford in January 2021 (Credit: BBC)

In January 2021, Ian also left Walford after he discovered his wife and childhood friend Sharon had been trying to kill him as revenge for his part in the death of her son, Dennis.

Sharon changed her mind about killing Ian, but he left Albert Square.

This is the first time he has been seen since his departure.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

