EastEnders: How many kids does Mick Carter have? Where are they all?

Mick Carter’s fiancée Janine Butcher is pregnant with their first child together in EastEnders.

However Mick and Janine both have children from other relationships.

How many kids does Mick have and where are they all?

Mick and Janine are having a baby (Credit: BBC)

How many children does Mick Carter have?

Altogether, including his baby with Janine, Mick has six children.

When Mick was 12 he groomed and sexually abused by Katy Lewis, who worked in the children’s home that Mick was living in at the time.

Katy soon left but Mick didn’t know she was pregnant.

Mick began a relationship with Linda Carter, who would be his future wife and they have four children together: Lee, Nancy, Johnny and Ollie.

Shortly after Frankie’s arrival in Albert Square in 2020 she tracked down Mick as she found letters between him and Katy and believed he was her father.

However Frankie was horrified to find out that Mick was only 12 when she was conceived.

A DNA test later proved Frankie was Mick’s daughter.

Mick accepted Frankie and she came to live with him. Katy was sent to prison for her crimes.

Mick and Linda have four children together (Credit: ITV)

Is Mick the father of Linda’s youngest child Annie?

Annie Carter is the daughter of Linda Carter and Max Branning.

Linda had an affair with Max, but after he left Walford, she reunited with Mick, who knew about the affair.

Linda didn’t find out she was pregnant until she was five months pregnant.

She gave birth to a daughter, who she called Annie.

But Mick and Linda split after her birth.

How many children does Mick’s girlfriend Janine have?

Mick is now engaged to Janine Butcher.

She has a daughter, Scarlett, who is also the daughter of Michael Moon and is currently expecting.

Lee is Mick and Linda’s oldest child together (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Mick and Linda’s kids?

Lee lives in Dover with his girlfriend. He originally appeared on the show from 2014 until 2017.

However he has made several short returns.

Nancy left Walford in 2016 in order to go travelling with Tamwar Masood.

They got married but she returned in 2021 and was in the process of getting a divorce.

After her relationship with Zack Hudson ended, Nancy left Walford again.

Nancy left Walford again earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Johnny first appeared in 2013, however the following year he left to go travelling.

Johnny returned in 2016, with actor Ted Reilly taking over the role from Sam Strike. However he left again in 2018 to move to Manchester to join a law firm.

Earlier this year, Frankie also left Walford. She had been helping a young deaf girl at the school she worked at.

When the family announced they were moving to Scotland, they offered for Frankie to join them.

And Mick and Linda’s youngest son Ollie lives with Mick and Janine, but often sees his mum.

Frankie is Mick’s oldest child (Credit: BBC)

Who are the rest of Mick’s family?

The first member of the Carter family to appear in EastEnders was Shirley Carter.

She is the mother of Mick Carter, Dean Wicks, Jimbo Wicks and Carly Wicks. Her sister is Tina Carter.

Babe Smith is Shirley’s aunt – the sister of Shirley’s mother Sylvie.

Mick didn’t know he was Shirley’s son as he had been raised believing she was his sister.

However shortly after he moved to Albert Square in 2014, he found out Shirley was his mum.

