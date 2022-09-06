EastEnders flashback episode leaves fans all saying the same thing

EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing after the soap aired a flashback episode to 1979.

The episode showed the Mitchell family in the 70s as it was revealed why DCI Keeble is so keen to bring down the infamous family.

And fans were all left saying the same thing after watching the flashback.

Phil and Grant did a robbery with their dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 1979 flashback

In last night’s episode, viewers went back to 1979 to see the Mitchell family.

During the episode, Phil and Grant‘s dad Eric got them to come on a ‘job’ to give them work experience.

This ‘job’ was a robbery.

As they were out committing the robbery Billy, who was working with them, was spotted by a security guard.

Billy ended up injured, but Phil refused to leave him.

Eric tried to get Phil to shoot the security guard, but he was unable to do it.

Viewers loved the flashback episode (Credit: BBC)

As Phil and Grant got Billy away, Eric shot and killed the security guard, who was later revealed to be DCI Keeble’s father.

Meanwhile we also saw a young Ronnie and Roxy as Glenda and Archie took them to see their cousin Sam and auntie Peggy.

Viewers were given a look into the Mitchell family past and fans were all calling the flashback episode ‘one of the best.’ They admired everything from the casting to the plot.

that episode has by far been one of the best ever. so amazing watching it as a long term #EastEnders fan. we NEED more flashback episodes like this 😭😭 — ben ♛ (@iambenjhalpin) September 6, 2022

Just caught up on the @bbceastenders flashback episode. It is without a doubt one of the best episodes I’ve watched!

The casting was just 🤌🏻

I need a whole show around the Mitchells now! Great telly! #EastEnders — Kayleigh♡ (@_iamkayleigh) September 6, 2022

Just watched the flashback eastenders episode from last night! Just wow! The casting of Phil is spot on, he was brilliant. As are the others! Best episode in a while #EastEnders — Jo Cain (@JoCainyCain) September 6, 2022

Honestly that flashback episode was he best recent episode of #EastEnders by a long run — Shona ♡ (@shochit) September 5, 2022

It was SO good! My heart ached for Phil and Peggy. All of them really. All products of a tough, grinding existence. Eric was brutal. #EastEnders at its best. — Catherine Monk (@CatherineMonk1) September 5, 2022

Tonight's special #EastEnders was seriously the best episode in forever!!! The cast were spot on in looks, mannerisms, acting. The set design and little details were stunning. When's the full series? I'd watch it! 👏 to everyone involved!!! — Christopher Eden (@TheSpiderDalek) September 5, 2022

Will there be more flashbacks in the future?

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if there will be more flashbacks, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has expressed interest in doing more of the episodes on other characters.

Speaking at a recent press event he said: “I think there’s this world with such rich characters I think it’s definitely possible to make something more of it, I really do.

“But then, at the same time I’d also love to be transported back to the 1950s Trinidad to see young Patrick Trueman.”

What did you think of the EastEnders flashback episode?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

