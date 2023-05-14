EastEnders fans have called out soap bosses for forgetting about new character Finlay Baker. The BBC soap pulled out all the stops last year when it welcomed Baker brothers Felix and Finlay alongside their dad Avery.

And while Avery’s time in Walford was short – with him dying soon after arriving, his sons stuck around. However while drag queen Felix has been successfully introduced to Walford, his brother has been having a tougher time.

EastEnders fans have hit out at the soap for forgetting about Finlay (Credit: BBC)

Fans claim he has barely been seen – and is in desperate need of a storyline. And they are furious with bosses for ‘forgetting’ about him.

One said: “It does seem like they just don’t know what to do with him. If he was meant to be a love interest for Whitney then that ship has sailed, as Zack got stuck with that role instead.

EastEnders fans blast soap for Finlay treatment

“If he was meant to be a way to boost numbers in the Baker/Taylor family then that also got sidelined as soon as Keanu came back and got the spotlight. Not everyone needs a story but it does seem like he is just surplus to requirements and not really adding anything to the show.”

A second said: “Is Ashley Byam awaiting his turn in the spotlight? The poor man is as good as an extra. Tracy and Shrimpy put together probably have more lines upcoming than he does.

Felix and Finlay arrived with their dad Avery in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“Should use him or lose him. He’s virtually invisible, his lack of presence for a relatively new character is baffling.”

A third said: “He’s never had a proper storyline, which in itself might be OK if he had a role as a supporting community character, but he’s not even that. He just barely ever appears full stop so yes, I do wonder what the point of him being in the show is as they clearly couldn’t give a toss about him.”

Another fan added: “I feel sorry for actors who join the show and are barely used.” A fifth said: “EE must have something planned for Finlay but we don’t know what it is yet.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

