EastEnders fans predict Max Branning’s return with Stacey’s racy new storyline

EastEnders fans are predicting a huge comeback for Max Branning with Stacey Slater’s racy new storyline.

Businessman Max was last seen in Walford two years ago after fleeing abroad with baby Abi.

Will Max Branning make a comeback to EastEnders for Stacey’s baps? (Credit: BBC)

But now viewers are convinced a new development will see him lured back to Albert Square.

Soap boss Chris Clenshaw recently revealed that Stacey was to have an upcoming ‘never-done-before’ storyline.

Chris told Loose Women: “This year, we will see Stacey do something that she has not done before and go to quite extreme lengths to protect her family.”

Currently, Freddie Slater has been trying to raise money for the Slaters by selling photos of his feet on OnlyFans.

And The Sun has reported that Stacey will be inspired to create her own OnlyFans account, selling X-rated photos of herself to provide for her family.

An EastEnders insider told newspaper: “In the cost of living crisis, Only Fans has seen a boom in a similar kind of creator – mums and dads just trying to care for their families.

EastEnders comeback for Max Branning?

“It’ll all be handled sensitively and Lacey is a safe pair of hands on every kind of storyline.”

The insider even hinted that Stacey’s OnlyFans may have references to her burger van, Stacey’s Baps.

And now fans think her foray into online sex work will see her gain an old fan – Max.

Stacey Slater will soon be raking in the cash in EastEnders for online sex work – but will it be done tastefully? (Credit: BBC)

They are convinced he will subscribe to her profile and eventually return to Walford.

One said: “Stacey will be raking it in when Max Branning finds her on there.

“She’d be wise to dust off all his old favourite costumes now. Angel outfit, her first wedding dress…”

But a second said: “I feel sure in my heart that Max Branning is too cheap to pay for it. If he saw Stacey on OnlyFans, he’d be texting her to ask for a freebie.”

However a third said: “Max will see it and come running back. Mark my words.”

Do you want Max back? Or is he a spent force in Walford?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

