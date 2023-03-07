EastEnders fans make desperate plea to bosses over future of Whitney

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday February 7, 2023), saw Whitney and Zack say goodbye to baby Peach as they returned home from the hospital.

The couple struggled as they gave Peach a final kiss goodbye.

Now, EastEnders fans have issued a plea to the soap over Whitney.

Zack and Whitney said goodbye to their daughter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack and Whitney said goodbye to Peach

Last night, Zack and Whitney said goodbye to Peach as they left her at the hospital.

Whitney initially wanted to go home straight away but Zack struggled to cope and went the the hospital’s faith room to spend some time alone.

However, a new dad soon interrupted him and started speaking about his newborn daughter, making Zack explain that he wanted to be left alone as his daughter had just died.

Meanwhile, Whitney had a heartfelt moment with her nurse who revealed that she had also lost her baby.

Her son had died at just seven weeks old.

When Zack returned, the parents kissed Peach goodbye and shared an emotional moment as they started to fantasise about the life Peach would have had.

The nurse handed them a box with Peach’s belongings before they left to go back home.

Fans are desperate for Whitney to have a happy storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans make plea to soap over Whitney

EastEnders fans have now made a plea to the soap over Whitney.

They’re desperate for her to have a happy storyline for once as tragedy seems to always be around the corner for her.

One fan commented: “I can’t lie if you’re not gonna give her a storyline with at least ONE happy ending then write Whitney out the show man, they’ve been giving her nothing but pain, trauma and hardship for 15 years now.”

I can’t lie if you’re not gonna give her a storyline line with at least ONE happy ending then write Whitney out the show man, they’ve been giving her nothing but pain, trauma & hardship for 15 years now 😕😕😕 #EastEnders — When it Rains It Pours 🩸 (@K_Scarface13) March 6, 2023

at one point they’re going to have to wrap up the dark storylines for whitney and give her peace bc ? is this what they plan to do until she leaves ? #EastEnders — zero ★ (@sukiologist) March 6, 2023

Why can’t Whitney ever be happy 🥹 #EastEnders — K✨ (@KarishmaKxx) March 7, 2023

Another person tweeted: “At one point they’re going to have to wrap up the dark storylines for Whitney and give her peace bc is this what they plan to do until she leaves?”

A third fan simply wondered: “Why can’t Whitney ever be happy?”

A fourth and final fan stated: “Poor Whitney destroyed 493 times. Leave her be! Give her something happy eventually! My poor child. *pets.*”

Is happiness around the corner for Whitney? (Credit: BBC)

Will Whitney ever be happy?

Coming up in EastEnders, Whitney shuts her loved ones out as she struggles to grieve for Peach.

Zack does his best to support her.

But, will Whitney ever get a happy storyline?

Or, is she destined to be miserable for the rest of her duration in the soap?

