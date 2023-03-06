Whitney looks at Zach with EastEnders logo
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack and Whitney in heartrending goodbye to baby

The couple's heartbreak intensifies

By Joel Harley

EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed that Zack Hudson and Whitney Dean are forced to say a heartrending goodbye to newborn baby Peach, as a result of her health complications.

Can the couple come to terms with their incredible loss?

Meanwhile, in other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Sonia attempts to put together a condolences box for Zack and Whitney.

However, she herself finds herself struggling to find the right words.

Elsewhere, Stacey continues to worry about money.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Zack looks upset as Whitney scowls at him in the hospital on EastEnders
Whitney and Zack are unable to agree on whether they should leave Peach in the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Zack and Whitney bid farewell to baby Peach

Zack and Whitney argue about leaving baby Peach at the hospital.

They are left shaken when it is revealed that their daughter’s existence isn’t legally recognised.

While Zack attempts to find solace in the hospital faith room, he is agitated by the nonchalant attitude of an expectant father.

Meanwhile, Whitney opens up to the idea of spending time with baby Peach when she talks to Nurse Lynsey.

She and Zack spend a final moment with their daughter before saying a tearful goodbye.

Can the couple recover from their loss?

Whitney looks unhappy as she talks to Zack in the hospital room on EastEnders
Can the couple come together to say goodbye to baby Peach? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia struggles to find the words

Back at the Square, Sonia enlists the Walford residents to create a condolences box for Whitney and Zack.

However, she herself struggles to put pen to paper.

She seeks guidance from Lola as she attempts to find the right words.

What will Lola tell her?

Stacey looks worried on EastEnders
Stacey is hard-up for cash (Credit: BBC)

Stacey has money on the mind

When Lily tells Stacey she needs a new school uniform, cash-strapped Stacey worries about finding the money.

But, as she thinks on Whitney’s heartbreaking situation, Stacey reflects on her own family.

She feels more grateful than ever for what she has.

Sending Love To Whitney ❤️ | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One. 

