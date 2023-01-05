Freddie looking intrigued, Lily looking shot and Nugget looking angry in EastEnders
Soaps

EastEnders fans think Lily is lying about Ricky being the father of her baby – so who is the dad?

Lily is 12 years old

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans are convinced that Lily Slater is lying about Ricky Jr being the father of her child.

Lily recently told her mum Stacey that her friend Ricky Mitchell is the one who got her pregnant.

But is she telling the truth in EastEnders?

EastEnders' Lily is looking shocked in hospital
Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Lily is lying about the father of her baby

At the Slaters’s New Year Party, Eve, Jean and Lily all collapsed.

It was discovered there is a carbon monoxide leak in the house and they were taken to hospital.

However while Stacey waited, a nurse informed her that 12-year-old Lily is pregnant.

When Lily woke up Stacey told her about the pregnancy.

Fans aren’t convinced Ricky is the father (Credit: BBC)

Due to Lily’s age, police and social services got involved, but Lily was reluctant to reveal who the dad is.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, January 4 2023) Stacey spotted Lily waving to Ricky Jr out of her bedroom window.

Stacey confronted Lily who admitted Ricky is the father.

However fans think that Lily could be lying to protect the real father.

EastEnders: Who could the father of Lily Slater’s baby be?

EastEnders fans have come up with a number of theories about who the father of Lily’s child could be.

So if it isn’t Ricky, who else could it be?

Could Nugget be the father? (Credit: BBC)

Davinder ‘Nugget’ Gulati

Davinder, who goes by the nickname Nugget, is one of Lily’s school friends.

The two would often spend time with Denzel and Amy.

But some fans think he’s really the one who got Lily pregnant.

Denzel has been in an on and off relationship with Amy (Credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes

Another theory is that Denzel is really the father.

Viewers know Denzel has been romantically involved with Lily’s friend Amy.

However they’ve been on and off over the last few months.

Recently Amy and Lily fell out. Could Lily have slept with Denzel?

Some fans don’t trust Freddie (Credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater

The police and social services got involved when they found out Lily is pregnant.

They said about investigating everyone in Lily’s life, including the men she lived with.

Stacey was adamant she could trust everyone that she lived with.

But some fans suspect that Freddie Slater could have abused Lily.

Freddie came to Walford last year and is the son of Stacey’s second cousin, Little Mo.

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders
Martin has raised Lily as his own (Credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler

Some fans even suspect that Lily’s stepdad Martin Fowler could be the father.

Martin and Stacey use to be married and although he is not Lily’s biological dad, he has treated her as his own and she refers to him as her dad.

But a few fans haven’t ruled out Martin as the potential father.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2023: Meet the full Walford line-up

YouTube video player

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Who do you reckon is Lily Slater’s baby daddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Denzel Danes EastEnders Freddie Slater Lily Slater Martin Fowler Ricky Mitchell

Trending Articles

Katie Piper talking on Loose Women while Judi Love gives side eye
Loose Women hit by Ofcom complaints after backlash over Katie Piper’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks
Lou and Jess from 24 Hours in A&E
24 Hours in A&E viewers ‘switch off’ over ‘most horrendous injury’ ever seen
Richard Madeley and James Haskell looking stern
GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver smiles on Loose Women and as Eileen Grimshaw in bubble
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shocks fans with picture of her 103-year-old grandmother
Jacob looking upset and Leyla looking annoyed in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Will Jacob die after being stabbed?
Pauline and Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Tipping Point viewers hit out over contestant’s ‘irritating’ habit towards Ben Shephard