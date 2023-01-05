EastEnders fans think Lily is lying about Ricky being the father of her baby – so who is the dad?

EastEnders fans are convinced that Lily Slater is lying about Ricky Jr being the father of her child.

Lily recently told her mum Stacey that her friend Ricky Mitchell is the one who got her pregnant.

But is she telling the truth in EastEnders?

Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Lily is lying about the father of her baby

At the Slaters’s New Year Party, Eve, Jean and Lily all collapsed.

It was discovered there is a carbon monoxide leak in the house and they were taken to hospital.

However while Stacey waited, a nurse informed her that 12-year-old Lily is pregnant.

When Lily woke up Stacey told her about the pregnancy.

Fans aren’t convinced Ricky is the father (Credit: BBC)

Due to Lily’s age, police and social services got involved, but Lily was reluctant to reveal who the dad is.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, January 4 2023) Stacey spotted Lily waving to Ricky Jr out of her bedroom window.

Stacey confronted Lily who admitted Ricky is the father.

However fans think that Lily could be lying to protect the real father.

I feel like Lily is lying about Ricky Jr being the father. She’s definitely protecting the identity of the real father to her baby. #Eastenders — 🌸 (@CHXN3L) January 5, 2023

#EastEnders is on fire this week! I still think Lily is lying, and Kat shot Keeble. — Christopher (@galaxyfarrahway) January 4, 2023

Do we believe Lily when she said Ricky Jnr is the dad #Eastenders she seemed to shake and nod her head. — Under neon loneliness (@SilentTheatre1) January 4, 2023

EastEnders: Who could the father of Lily Slater’s baby be?

EastEnders fans have come up with a number of theories about who the father of Lily’s child could be.

So if it isn’t Ricky, who else could it be?

Could Nugget be the father? (Credit: BBC)

Davinder ‘Nugget’ Gulati

Davinder, who goes by the nickname Nugget, is one of Lily’s school friends.

The two would often spend time with Denzel and Amy.

But some fans think he’s really the one who got Lily pregnant.

Still don’t think Ricky jr is the father of Lily’s baby, reckon she’s covering for someone! I still think it’s nugget or someone else #EastEnders — amber (@malteezas) January 4, 2023

I don't think Ricky Jr is Lily's baby daddy… I think judging by Lily looking out of the window that it is Nugget #Eastenders — Jon (@JFDT29) January 4, 2023

I reckon its Nugget that's knocked up Lily #EastEnders — notsaying (@LoudlyNotsaying) January 2, 2023

Denzel has been in an on and off relationship with Amy (Credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes

Another theory is that Denzel is really the father.

Viewers know Denzel has been romantically involved with Lily’s friend Amy.

However they’ve been on and off over the last few months.

Recently Amy and Lily fell out. Could Lily have slept with Denzel?

Denzel is the father of Lily’s baby #EastEnders — HBIC (@gachiaa__) January 4, 2023

Praying that Lily slept with Denzel and is just too scared to admit it #EastEnders — vics (@charlotte_vics) January 3, 2023

I vote Denzel as the Father of Lily’s baby #EastEnders — Rachel (@rachlouphil) January 3, 2023

Some fans don’t trust Freddie (Credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater

The police and social services got involved when they found out Lily is pregnant.

They said about investigating everyone in Lily’s life, including the men she lived with.

Stacey was adamant she could trust everyone that she lived with.

But some fans suspect that Freddie Slater could have abused Lily.

Freddie came to Walford last year and is the son of Stacey’s second cousin, Little Mo.

Safe to say Ricky is definitely not the father..

So… Freddie? #EastEnders — Nicola Bardon (@NicolaBardon) January 4, 2023

Why do I get the feeling it is Freddie #EastEnders — Ross (@Rosskiernan_) January 4, 2023

#eastenders this lilly story I think Freddie is the dad ! May be wrong but my spider senses are tingling lol . @bbceastenders — K (@Momma2MyB0YZ) January 4, 2023

Martin has raised Lily as his own (Credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler

Some fans even suspect that Lily’s stepdad Martin Fowler could be the father.

Martin and Stacey use to be married and although he is not Lily’s biological dad, he has treated her as his own and she refers to him as her dad.

But a few fans haven’t ruled out Martin as the potential father.

I really do feel that Martin is the father of lily's baby #EastEnders — Nyah (@Nyah07482126) January 3, 2023

Plot twist, what if Martin’s impregnated Lily?? #Eastenders — Deborah (@_Debzo) January 2, 2023

Read more: EastEnders cast 2023: Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Who do you reckon is Lily Slater’s baby daddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!