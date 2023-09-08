EastEnders fans horrified by Theo’s next move: ‘The scariest soap villain ever’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 7), Lily found out about Theo Hawthorne’s stalking of Stacey.

Later on, Theo then made a phone call and asked to put an offer in for the house next door to the Slaters.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left horrified by Theo’s next move, branding him ‘the scariest soap villain ever.’

Theo made a creepy phone call (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo won’t leave Stacey alone

Last night, Lily and Ricky included Theo in a group chat so that people could give them baby gifts for Charli.

Theo later turned up at the hospital with his gift and was met with a panicked Lily wandering the hospital corridors with Charli.

Theo helped Lily look after baby Charli whilst Stacey was nowhere to be seen. He then told Lily that he had come to say goodbye.

Spinning some lies about Stacey, he told Lily that he’d fallen out with her because she was carrying on with her SecretCam work. He’d rowed with her because he thought that she was putting Lily in danger.

However, Stacey soon spotted him and told him to leave Charli alone. She then told Lily that Theo had been stalking her.

Lily was horrified and panicked that he would come back and harm her and Charli but Jack managed to warn him off.

When the Slaters returned home with baby Charli, Theo waited outside in his car and made a phone call. He asked to put an offer in and rent the house next door to Stacey’s.

Theo won’t leave the Slaters alone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans horrified by Theo’s next move

EastEnders fans have been left horrified by Theo’s next move and have now branded him one of ‘the scariest soap villains.’

One viewer wrote: “Theo Hawthorne is the scariest soap villain ever… he’s delusional. I haven’t been this scared since Michael Moon lol.”

theo hawthorne is the scariest soap villain ever… he’s delusional 🫣 #eastenders i haven’t been this scared since michael moon lol — claire (@littleblonde87) September 8, 2023

So who’s gonna k*ll Theo bc what’s he doing is sick #EastEnders — Jordan (@_JayceeG) September 7, 2023

Theo wanting to move into the number 29a flat to be closer to stacey….STAY AWAY FROM HER YOU CREEP#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/4yXu1Ym34C — alessia (killer kathy truther) (@wattspanesar) September 7, 2023

A second person commented: “So who’s gonna kill Theo because what he’s doing is sick?”

A third fan tweeted: “Theo wanting to move into Number 29A flat to be closer to Stacey… STAY AWAY FROM HER CREEP.”

Will Theo get the punishment he deserves? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will the police deal with Theo?

At the moment, the police aren’t able to do anything about Theo and there’s no hard evidence against him.

But, as he tries to move into the house next door to Stacey’s, will the police be able to do something? Is Stacey in major danger?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

