In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, September 5), Lily gave birth to a baby girl and named her Charli.

Beforehand, Martin had dealt with Theo and had shoved him out of Stacey’s house.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Theo isn’t done yet and that he may kidnap Lily’s baby.

Lily named her baby Charli (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lily gave birth to a baby girl

Last night, Theo trapped Stacey in the kitchen whilst she was fetching some towels for Lily to help her with her labour.

He was furious that Stacey had lied to him but luckily was stopped from harming her as Martin and Eve burst through the doors and got him out of the house.

Afterwards, Jean and Stacey helped Lily deliver her baby in the living room.

Once they had arrived at the hospital, Lily and Ricky revealed that they had named the baby girl, Charli. However, Lily was rather uncomfortable around her baby and didn’t know what to do.

Stacey kept her altercation with Theo a secret from Lily and agreed with Jack that she would go and report him to the police.

A new fan theory predicts a sinister twist (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Theo to kidnap Lily’s baby?

With Theo hovering around and becoming even more obsessed with Stacey despite the truth coming out, a new fan theory predicts that Theo will soon try to kidnap Lily’s baby.

One fan predicted: “I have a feeling Theo will come back and steal the baby.”

I have a feeling Theo will come back and steal the baby #Eastenders — Mutandu (@KnownAsElisha) September 5, 2023

It’s not the end for Theo, he will attack again but this time go for what most go for. The kid/s. Theo will kidnap Lily’s baby.#Eastenders #Stacey #misogyny — Sasha 💚🤍💜 (@Sasha69929676) September 5, 2023

Another fan agreed and wrote: “It’s not the end for Theo, he will attack again but this time go for what most go for. The kid/s. Theo will kidnap Lily’s baby.”

Could Theo get revenge on Stacey? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Theo kidnap baby Charli?

With Stacey going to report Theo to the police, Theo’s bound to want revenge.

He’s already got quite close to Lily as her tutor, but could he soon harm her and her baby?

Will Theo get revenge on Stacey by kidnapping Lily’s baby, Charli?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Theo kidnap Lily’s baby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!