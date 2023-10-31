Last night in EastEnders (Monday, October 30), Linda got a Halloween fright when Dean Wicks returned to Walford.

She came face to face with her rapist as he spooked her at the back of The Vic.

EastEnders fans have now begged for Mick, Shirley and Shabnam to return after Dean’s comeback.

Dean’s back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean Wicks returned to Walford

Last night, The Vic hosted a Halloween party as Linda remembered how special the day was for her and Mick.

As Linda left the party to put Ollie to bed, she headed into the back of the pub and went into the kitchen.

However, she soon got a fright when she was met with Dean Wicks who had returned to Walford.

He told her not to scream, returning to Walford as Cindy Beale’s silent business partner.

Linda was horrified with her family having no idea of what was going on at the back of The Vic.

Fans are desperate for THREE more returns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for three more Walford returns

EastEnders fans have now begged for three more Walford returns on the back of Dean’s comeback.

As Dean returns to see his ill daughter, fans are wanting Shabnam to make a return to the soap.

They’re also desperate for Shirley and Mick Carter to re-join the soap.

One fan commented: “Dean is back so where’s on Shirl?!,” whilst another wrote: “Imagine if Shabnam returns with Jade and brings the rest of the fam with her…”

Dean is back so where’s our Shirl ! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/12JN5Ly8Ng — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) October 30, 2023

Imagine if Shabnam returns with Jade and brings the rest of the fam with her… 👀 #EastEnders — bSt  (@BridgeStTroll) October 30, 2023

At this point I’m convinced Mick is coming back too!! #EastEnders — Nola Billie 🇪🇹🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@NolaBillie) October 30, 2023

Another viewer exclaimed: “At this point, I’m convinced Mick is coming back too!,” whilst another agreed: “Time for Mick to reappear?”

A final fan joked: “We need you back Mick!!! I hope you’re still swimming.”

Will anybody else return with Dean? (Credit: BBC)

Are more EastEnders returns in the works?

Dean’s returned to be close to his daughter, Jade, whilst also doing business with Cindy Beale.

But, could Shabnam soon return to the soap with Jade? And, could Shirley return to The Square with her son?

And, the question on everyone lips is… is Mick really dead? Or, could he soon rock up back where he belongs?

