Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, June 22), saw Peter Beale return to the soap during some special scenes in France.

Peter was seen with Lauren Branning and Louie Beale alongside Cindy and Ian. Now, EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about Peter Beale’s return to EastEnders.

The original Peter is back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Peter Beale’s return

During last night’s special episode of EastEnders, Cindy and Ian were seen living together in France.

Alongside them was Peter Beale who was spending some time with his son Louie whilst Lauren Branning came to see him.

Former Peter Beale actor Thomas Law has reprised his role, marking a return to the soap.

In the episode, Peter had wanted to rekindle things with Lauren. She’d been tempted to give him another chance.

However, Ian was soon rushed to hospital and let it slip that Rose was actually Cindy. Lauren was furious that Peter had kept this a secret from her. She couldn’t believe that Cindy hadn’t returned after Lucy’s death.

Lauren then told Peter back at home that it would never work between them and left.

Fans have loved Thomas’ return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled with Thomas Law’s Peter Beale

Over the years, Peter Beale has been recast many times. However, fans have been especially thrilled with Thomas Law’s role reprisal.

Thomas played Peter between 2006-2010 and has now taken on the role once more. Fans think that he’s the best version of Peter, delighted with his return to the soap.

One fan commented: “Thomas Law coming back as Peter Beale has made 2023 so much better.”

thomas law coming back as peter beale has made 3023 so much better. #EastEnders — kim (@tbycapaldi) June 23, 2023

Chris Clenshaw should be knighted for bringing me back Thomas Law’s Peter Beale, he’s done the work of God #EastEnders — B 🧡 (@iambri_97) June 23, 2023

It's so lovely to see that they brought Thomas Law back as Peter , and not another re-cast. The last Peter wasn't like Peter at all! #Eastenders — Caroline (@Cazlou1980) June 22, 2023

A second EastEnders viewer tweeted: “Chris Clenshaw should be knighted for bringing back Thomas Law’s Peter Beale, he’s done the work of God.”

A third fan added: “It’s so lovely to see that they brought Thomas Law back as Peter and not another re-cast. The last Peter wasn’t like Peter at all!”

Thomas Law is back as Peter Beale (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Peter here to stay?

It has been confirmed that Thomas Law will be returning again as Peter Beale comes back to Walford.

Thomas revealed: “Over the years, I had hoped for a return to the Square although I never thought it would happen so it’s an absolute delight to be back in Walford as Peter Beale. It’s been great to see familiar and new faces, and I can’t wait to explore the character again in the wake of Cindy’s return – it’s an exciting time to return!”

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed that this is a permanent return, adding: “I’m thrilled to welcome Thomas back to the role of Peter Beale. Although his time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Beale family dynamics have changed immensely since he last left Walford.

“Viewers will soon learn the details relating to how he came to learn that his mum, Cindy, was in fact alive, and how he and dad, Ian, reconciled their differences. We’re delighted to have him back permanently, but one thing is for certain, the Beales’ comeback will be nothing less than explosive for the Square.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

