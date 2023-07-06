Recently in EastEnders, Theo has been spending a lot of time with the Slaters causing Martin to become suspicious.

It was then revealed last night (Wednesday, July 5) that Theo is Stacey’s Secret Cam client.

On the back of this, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Theo could end up dead at Christmas.

Theo is Stacey’s subscriber (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo is Stacey’s Secret Cam client

Last night, Martin spoke to Whitney about how strange Theo was acting, buying Lily trainers. Whitney encouraged him to get evidence that Theo was up to no good.

With this, Martin travelled to Essex and visited the secondary school that Theo used to work at. The receptionist told him that he should stay away from Theo as he caused a lot of problems there.

Confronting Theo at the Slaters later on, Martin had it out with him.

Theo made up a story that he was in a relationship with another staff member who had accused him of bullying. He had left the school just before an investigation was carried out against him.

Once Theo was alone, he logged on to Secret Cam and watched Stacey’s video online – he’s her secret client.

Theo’s days might be numbered (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Theo to end up dead at Christmas?

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Theo could end up dead at Christmas.

We know that someone ends up as a dead guy in December, but could it be Theo?

One fan commented: “Martin’s hunch was right it seems Theo is not nice at all. Could he be the dead body at Christmas?”

#Eastenders martins hunch was right it seems Theo is not nice at all could he be the dead body at Christmas — Jane Graham (@JaneGra75360745) July 5, 2023

Reckon Theo Hawthorne is the body at Christmas… #EastEnders — Tara❤️ (@TaraTurner1788) July 5, 2023

Just throwing it out there – what if Theo’s the murder victim at Christmas? #EastEnders — Manav Agrawal (@coolagrawal1999) July 5, 2023

Another fan added to the theory, wondering: “Reckon Theo Hawthorne is the body at Christmas…”

A third person asked: “Just throwing it out there – what if Theo’s the murder victim at Christmas?”

Who’s the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Could Theo be a dead man by Christmas?

Stacey’s one of The Six meaning that the dead guy at Christmas could have a link to her. However, so far he hasn’t interacted with any of the other five women – Denise, Kathy, Suki, Sharon and Linda.

But, could Theo end up being a dead man when Christmas comes around?

