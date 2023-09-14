Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, September 13), Kat told Phil that she’d booked the registry office for the next week.

As Phil tried to paint a smile on his face, he struggled with the guilt of sleeping with Emma.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Kat will find out the truth and then kill Phil on their wedding day.

Kat and Phil are set to get wed next week (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Kat and Phil are getting married next week

Last night, Phil came back home to an angry Kat who had wondered where he’d been all night.

Phil told her that he’d just been at Peggy’s but failed to tell her that he’d slept with Emma.

Later on, Phil confided in Sharon who advised him to be honest with Kat.

However, still not telling her the truth, Phil promised that he’d be honest with Kat from now on.

Whilst having lunch though, as soon as Phil saw Emma, he rushed off and left Kat with some money to buy her own lunch.

He then tried to fake a smile when Kat revealed that she’d booked the registry office for their wedding next week.

A fan reckons that Kat will kill Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Kat to kill Phil on wedding day?

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Kat will kill Phil on their wedding day.

The fan theory predicts that Kat will find out about his one-night stand with Emma and get revenge by finishing him off.

#EastEnders i think Kat will kill Phil on their wedding day because the truth will be exposed. — Techify12 (@Techify122) September 13, 2023

A fan on Twitter wrote: “I think Kat will kill Phil on their wedding day because the truth will be exposed.”

But, could Kat really kill her husband to be? Will she find out about the fling on their wedding day?

Could Kat murder Phil? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Kat kill Phil?

Kat won’t be happy when she finds out that Phil cheated on her with Emma.

But, will she find out on her wedding day? Could she hate Phil enough to kill him? Or, perhaps, she’ll prolong her revenge and finish him off at Christmas…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

