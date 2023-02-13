Former EastEnders star Emer Kenny has announced the birth of her first child following a secret pregnancy.

Emer, who played Zsa Zsa Carter on EastEnders, shared the news via social media today.

She and husband, TV presenter Rick Edwards, welcomed their baby boy to the world using Emer’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Emer Kenny played Zsa Zsa Carter on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Emer Kenny announces baby boy in Twitter post

Writing on social media today (Monday, February 13), Emer wrote: “Bit of news, Rick and I have had a beautiful baby boy. He is just magic.”

In the post, Emer and Rick cradled their newborn son, the picture of loving happiness.

Emer and Rick’s son is their first child together.

They have kept Emer’s pregnancy top secret until now.

Bit of news, Rick and I have had a beautiful baby boy. He is just magic.

Emer also shared a video of Rick talking about the baby news on talkshow Radio Five Live.

In the interview, Rick said: “He’s a beautiful baby boy. He’s amazing. I may be biased but this guy is fantastic, hungry and fantastic and the three of us are just hanging out and getting to know each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emer Kenny (@missemerkenny)

Who did Emer Kenny play on EastEnders?

Emer played Zsa Zsa Carter between January and September 2010.

She also appeared in the show’s online spin-off, EastEnders: E20.

The niece of EastEnders battleaxe Shirley Carter, Zsa Zsa arrived on the Square while fleeing from her mum’s ex-boyfriend.

She lived in Walford with flatmates Fatboy, Leon and Mercy.

Emer and Rick married in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After falling into a relationship with Leon, she was left heartbroken and furious when he cheated on her with Glenda Mitchell (this, after getting Lucy Beale pregnant earlier in the year).

After humiliating Leon, Zsa Zsa left Walford for France, never to return.

Outside of EastEnders, Emer has found success acting in Karen Pirie, Father Brown and the Channel 4 comedy drama The Curse.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!