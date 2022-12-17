EastEnders logo with female sillouhette
Soaps

EastEnders viewers predict ‘comeback’ for character following exit

She's only just gone!

By Entertainment Daily

EastEnders viewers are predicting a comeback for a character who has only just left Walford – Dotty!

Villain Dotty Cotton left Albert Square last night (Friday December 17) in explosive scenes.

Dotty Cotton in taxi on EastEnders
Dotty Cotton left EastEnders last night – and fans are already predicting her comeback (Credit: BBC)

Having lost her grandmother Dot Branning and said her farewell at her funeral this week, Dotty’s mind soon turned to the will.

She expected to inherit Dot’s millions – but instead got a huge shock.

Given just £10,000, Dotty was incandescent with rage as she discovered Sonia Fowler was bequeathed the house and Dot’s fortune.

“You’re a nobody who has conned her way into my grandma’s life,” she said.

“She was senile, she was off her rocker. You knew what you were doing, you got in grandma Dot’s ear, dripping your poison in.”

Horrified Dotty vowed revenge.

And she began to smash up Dot’s living room – destroying the pictures before dousing it with petrol.

dotty leaves doof doof (friday 16th december 2022) 🎄

EastEnders exit for Dotty Cotton

Holding a match, she told Sonia to get out so she could burn it down – but luckily Rocky arrived in time to stop her.

Sonia tried to make things OK with Dotty but she wouldn’t have it.

Instead she packed her bags and ordered a cab to take her away from Albert Square for good.

Dotty Cotton raising eyebrows on EastEnders
EastEnders: Dotty threatens to burn down Dot’s house (Credit: BBC)

“Oh just shut up you boring old bag,” she screamed at Sonia as she tried to get her to stay.

“To hell with Walford!”

But as Dotty was driven away, fans don’t think it’s a final exit – and they are predicting her return.

One said: “The fact they didn’t kill her off and the way she left.

“I can see her being brought back in the future, one way or another. She still needs to pay Harvey back (doubt she will though).”

A second said: “The character will be back I’m certain.”

A third said: “No way is that the last we’ve seen of Dotty. She’ll be back. You heard it here first.”

Others praised actress Milly Zero with one saying: “Well done @millyzero. You are amazing and gifted lady. When Dotty had the match tonight I was like nooooo.”

Another added: “Goodbye Dotty and @millyzero. Good luck in the future!”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

One tweeted: “Brilliant actress.. her character had so much more mileage so it’s sad that she left on a pretty flimsy reason.. hope she pays Harvey back… @millyzero come back soon..”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Were you sad to see Dotty leave? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Dotty Cotton EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers

Trending Articles

Len Goodman and Shirley Ballas smiling at events
Former Strictly judge Len Goodman slams Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood over behaviour ahead of final
Strictly 2022 star Hamza Yassin presenting on TV, and smiling
Who is Strictly star Hamza Yassin, does he have a wife and is his hair real?
Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke judge on Strictly Come Dancing during the final split screen
Strictly fans all make the same demand about the judges in the final
Nick Knowles scowling and Prince William and Harry in hard hard
Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles makes heartbreaking confession about William and Harry’s behaviour on DIY SOS special
Holly Willoughby wearing black hat
Holly Willoughby ‘proud’ as she announces big news: ‘This is a pinch me moment’
Gorka Marquez and Helen Skelton on Strictly It Takes Two
Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals touching reason she’d like to win as she pays tribute to Gorka