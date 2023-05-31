EastEnders REVIEW: “Death of Lola one of most heart-wrenching moments in soap history”

You’ll have to ignore the typos, I’m writing this review through tears – okay, actual proper, snotty ugly crying.

To be honest, my eyes were already damp as the opening titles rolled, knowing what was about to play out on screen.

Lola’s death felt quite close to home – a friend has cancer and just weeks left to live. What she and her young family are going through is living at the forefront of my mind. And I was about to watch a similar scenario.

Lola’s time on earth came to an end (Credit: BBC)

This episode will be personal to millions of viewers, who have been affected by cancer or the loss of a loved one.

And while Lola dying in EastEnders is ‘just a storyline on just a soap’, it’s portraying a version of something we all eventually go through.

They had to get it right – and were desperate to.

And this was indeed soap at its finest – no melodrama, no expensive stunts, no scene stealing. Just a death, of an extraordinary ordinary young woman who, as Linda put it, had loved and was loved.

This is all we can all hope for in the end.

Death on the Square

A storm gathered on Albert Square as residents prepared for Lola’s death – some collected together at the Queen Vic, while those closest called at the flat.

There were many heartbreaking, touching scenes – Phil begging his mum Peggy; ‘Look after her, Mum, please’; Honey feeling guilty that she got in the way of Jay and Lola having more time together; Jay suggesting that Lola would come back as a fox in the next life; Lexi clinging to her mum’s body when she realised she’d gone.

Danielle Harold, who has been an absolute revelation as Lexi throughout the past eight months of this storyline, had a pretty easy ride compared to her co-stars. She spent the episode looking peaceful – ‘That’ll be the morphine,’ Sonia pointed out, more brutally than intended.

She deserved a break.

Jamie Borthwick will be breaking hearts as Jamie for weeks to come (Credit: BBC)

Praise where due

There are a lot of people at EastEnders who should be feeling very proud of what they’ve achieved tonight – but of course special mention must go to Danielle, Jamie Borthwick – who has long been one of the most talented and underrated actors on British TV – and Isabella Brown, who plays Lexi.

While most of the episode was bathed in darkness – give or take a J & L neon sign – the sun appeared as Lola slipped away.

Hope after death – Lola’s warmth and brightness enveloping those who had loved her.

Then that fox, dashing across the street – wily, scrappy, sexy. Lola’s presence will cling to Walford forever.

And I need a tissue.

