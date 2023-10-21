EastEnders rapist Dean Wicks ‘returning for horror storyline for Linda Carter’

EastEnders rapist Dean Wicks is making a shocking return to Walford. The villain was last seen in Albert Square in 2016.

Now it has been revealed he will make a horror comeback for victim Linda Carter. Actor Matt Di Angelo, 36, has already begun filming.

Dean Wicks is making a shock return to Walford in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

A source told The Sun: “Dean is the ultimate villain so to bring him back was a genius move especially with everything that’s coming up this autumn. There’s also the small matter of the big murder at Christmas, could it be Dean’s body under the tree?

“We know that Linda is one of the women involved, and this just throws another name in the mix. It’s a very exciting time.”

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has already teased a horrifying Halloween shock for Linda. He said: “Poor Linda’s struggling this Halloween as it’s the first one without Mick.

Shock EastEnders comeback for Dean Wicks

“Obviously she wasn’t with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in The Queen Vic. So, she’s trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn’t bargain for.”

However spoilers have revealed Linda will be left needing the support of her family after the horror surprise. The family will rally around her to support her in her hour of need.

Gotta be Dean. This BTS pic of filming from this week, the guy in the background looks like Dean pic.twitter.com/Y7tblZrMcn — K Jay (@KyleJ4567) October 20, 2023

In 2014 Dean raped his sister-in-law Linda in the Queen Vic. The ordeal left her broken and she developed alcoholism as a coping mechanism.

It led to a dramatic Christmas Day showdown between Linda’s husband Mick and his brother Dean. But their mum Shirley later tried to drown Dean.

Linda will be horrified when Dean returns to Walford in EastEnders but will he die at Christmas? (Credit: BBC)

She caught him attempting to rape Roxy Mitchell – but he escaped justice and was acquitted off-screen. However earlier this year Linda was left devastated when she discovered Shirley had reunited with her son away from Walford.

The news appears to have been accidentally spoiled by EastEnders newcomer Aaliyah James. She posted a video to social media that appears to show actor Matt Di Angelo sitting in the Queen Vic.

However fans were convinced the grainy screengrab was Dean. And now it has been all-but confirmed it turns out they were right.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

