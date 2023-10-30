EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo reveals the real reason for Dean’s return to Walford

EastEnders villain Dean Wicks is back in Walford after seven years – and he intends to stick around.

Driven out of Albert Square in 2016 after being disowned by his family, despicable rapist Dean has been revealed as the Beales’ new business partner.

The twisted brute will protest his innocence to anybody who will listen, while his victim Linda Carter has to suffer him being around again.

Dean has returned to help his daughter Jade as she awaits a life-saving lung transplant. But to do that, he needs to make money – and his home – in East London once more after years away.

But with Dean’s ability to stir up so much hatred, how long will he last?

Matt Di Angelo: ‘I was thrilled to be asked again for the third time’ (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

Matt Di Angelo on EastEnders return as Dean Wicks

Actor Matt Di Angelo said: “It feels great to be back. I started at EastEnders almost 18 years ago, which seems like a lifetime ago now. I haven’t been back for seven years, so I was thrilled to be asked again for the third time as I love the people and the show.”

However, Matt reckons his character may not be as pleased about returning as he is.

He explained: “In all honesty, Dean doesn’t want to come back to Walford. He’s sort of forced back there because his daughter, Jade is very ill. She has cystic fibrosis and needs a transplant, which has to be done at the hospital nearby.

Dean doesn’t want to come back to Walford.

“Dean has to live there so he’s on call for her appointments and in case the transplant comes through, and they need to move fast.

“He’s reluctant because he knows the repercussions of returning, but ultimately, he has to help his family. Dean also needs to make a living while he’s there, so he’s invested in a new business, which will be revealed as Cindy and Ian’s new pie and mash shop, Beale’s Eels.”

Back in business: Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks (Credit: BBC)

Why has Matt returned as Dean?

Matt also insists it “felt like the right time for me, but also for Dean” to reappear.

He reasoned: “When Mick was alive, Dean wouldn’t have dared to come back to the Square because there’s no way Mick would have stood for it. Rightly so, because what Dean did to Linda is unforgiveable, and even his parents Shirley and Buster turned their backs on him.

“But now Mick’s dead, I think it’s opened up that door to allow Dean to return as Linda doesn’t have him there to back her up. Without Mick, Dean can twist the narrative, and he has more chance of getting away with it.”

Matt Di Angelo: ‘I’m not giving away any clues’ (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

Will Dean die at Christmas?

Asked about Dean’s role in the EastEnders 2023 Christmas episodes – particularly following so much speculation since the ‘flash forward’ episode – Matt also teased: “We know that Linda is involved in the Christmas storyline. And we also know that most people in the Square would like to see the back of Dean.

“But everyone is going to have to wait to find out if Dean’s the body on The Vic floor. I’m not giving away any clues!”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

