EastEnders star Danny Walters has opened up about his job on the soap. The Keanu Taylor actor, 30, has admitted his worries about not having a job next year.

With the BBC soap lining up an explosive Christmas killing, Danny still doesn’t know if he’s the victim. Back in February viewers watched as six of the show’s female characters stood over a body in the Queen Vic.

The flash-forward scenes left fans furiously speculating on the identity of the murdered man. And it turns out that even the cast don’t know the identity of the victim.

Viewers watched this week as Keanu risked his life to steal £10,000 from hardman Phil Mitchell. He needed the cash to pay off Lisa Fowler and get access to his daughter Peggy.

EastEnders star Danny Walters fears he will be killed off

Now Danny has hinted that it could lead to his character’s death. Speaking to the Mirror he said: “It’s interesting, because the females that are involved in the flashforward, they are attached and associated with men in their life.

“And anyone who is attached or associated to those women… there is speculation it could be myself, it could be anyone who’s a male on the Square who’s associated with the women. Whoever it’s going to be I have faith, I trust in the producers that the storyline will be incredible and will be a storyline that has got the nation speculating and talking.

“One time I might have a theory and then that might debunk what I thought. Every time I read the next scripts, I’m always changing my theory. It’s fun for me to be a part of that storyline but scary that you might not have a job next year!”

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has told how he has been working on the whodunnit since he first joined the show a year ago. He said: “It’s been in the pipeline since I took over at the beginning of last year.

“I was looking for a blockbuster story for 2023 and there was clearly an appetite for a ‘whodunnit’, but I was reluctant to play a ‘whodunnit’ in the traditional form, largely due to the spectacularly brilliant Who Killed Lucy storyline, that was not just hugely successful but also incredibly gripping throughout.”

But do you think Keanu will die?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

