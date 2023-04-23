EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals secret to weight loss

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed his secret to losing 7lbs. The Mick Carter actor has resorted to starving himself for 16 hours a day.

The actor, 45, has told how he initially splashed out thousands of pounds on state-of-the-art gym equipment. But he soon realised that it wasn’t for him. Calling exercise [expletive], Danny admitted he barely used it.

Danny Dyer has opened up about his way to lose weight (Credit: ITV)

But he did manage to shift the weight he wanted to. He opened up after his eldest daughter Dani, 26, admitted she was worried about his health.

It encouraged him to take his health seriously. And now he has revealed how a mix of yoga and intermittent fasting has worked for him. He has so far shed 7lbs.

However, he won’t be embracing a fully healthy life anytime soon. Danny insists he won’t be giving up his beloved “Stella and crackers”.

Danny told the Mirror: “My wife, sometimes she cooks me dinner. But if she’s cooking it with anger and banging pots around, it just tastes like [expletive].

“There’s a place called the Toby Carvery and you have to queue up for a roast… I’ve got a platinum card!”

Danny recently opened up about his exit from EastEnders – and how he had a secret feud on set. He told Jonathan Ross: “I do miss the people there, there’s no two ways about it, but it’s a new chapter for me.”

However, the ex Mick Carter actor then appeared to open up about a secret ‘feud’ with a couple of his former co-stars. When Jonathan asked whether there were any of his castmates he disliked, Danny was equally honest.

Danny Dyer quit EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

“There’s a few of them actually, I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “I won’t say [who], you know. Most of them I love dearly. Not all.”

Jonathan asked: “So they know who they are, though?” Danny replied: “I would have thought so.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

It was later claimed that Danny had an explosive feud with co-star Steve McFadden. The Sun alleges that Phil Mitchell actor Steve, 63, disliked Danny as soon as he joined in 2013.

The source claimed: “It was an open secret on set. They rarely worked together.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.