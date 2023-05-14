Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer ‘given huge boost as hit series set to return’

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has apparently received some huge news about his new job. The ex Mick Carter star quit the soap last year and bowed out in explosive scenes.

He quickly moved on to a host of new jobs, and now one of them has come up trumps it seems. The star’s celebrity reality show Scared of the Dark saw a bunch of famous faces stumbling around in the dark for a week.

Danny Dyer has reportedly received some huge news about his show Scared of the Dark (Credit: Splash)

It became a surprise hit for Channel 4. And now, according to reports, it’s returning for a new run. An insider told The Sun: “Scared Of The Dark was a bit of a risk. It could have been really dull or fascinating and fortunately for telly bosses it was the latter and Danny was a huge part of its success.”

The source added: “It’s filmed over a few weeks in the summer so it’s really easy to get in the can. It was a no-brainer for bosses to order another series – they just have to convince celebs to sign up. It certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, especially as it forces some people to face their inner demons.”

ED! has contacted reps for Channel 4 for comment.

Danny Dyer ‘gets huge boost’ after quitting EastEnders

The first series starred football legend Paul Gascoigne, ex-popstar Max George, boxing star Chris Eubank and telly favourite Scarlett Moffatt. Paul came out on top leaving the rest in the dust.

It was a no-brainer for bosses to order another series.

Danny’s career has gone from strength to strength since quitting EastEnders. As well as Scared of the Dark, he is soon set to star in a new Channel 5 drama.

Danny Dyer quit EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

He was also announced for the star-studded Disney+ drama Rivals. And ED! exclusively revealed how he could be set to conquer America next.

Speaking on his Sorted with the Dyers podcast, Danny said: “I would still like to have a go at America. Why the [expletive] not? I’d bring a little documentary crew with me and film the whole thing, and film the failures.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Brand expert Nick Ede has predicted that it’s the best time for Danny to crack the US. He’s previously been largely unknown in the States, but it looks like that’s likely to change.

But Nick told us: “Things are looking great for him and, with less of a hectic schedule, he’s opened himself up to different gigs like hosting. It’s a wise move for him to maximise on his popularity. Channels will be clambering to sign him in the UK and USA too.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.