EastEnders cleans up at yet another awards ceremony and fans are all saying the same thing

EastEnders had another brilliant night last night at the Inside Soap Awards 2023. They took home a whooping six gongs on the night.

And it seems fans are thrilled with the news. The results have left them all saying the same thing.

It also wasn’t a bad night for Coronation Street who trailed just behind EastEnders with four awards.

Danielle led EastEnders to victory with Lola’s storyline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders cleans up at Inside Soap Awards

The Lola Pearce brain tumour and death storyline swept the board on the night. Danielle Harold (Lola) took home Best Actress and Jamie Borthwick (Jay) was voted Best Actor.

Danielle’s on-screen daughter Isabella Brown (aka Lexi Pearce) was also a winner as she was named Best Young Performer. Meanwhile, the loving and losing Lola storyline was given the accolade of Best Storyline.

Max Bowden, Lexi’s on-screen dad, Ben Mitchell, was also awarded the Soap Superstar of the Year gong.

To top it all off, the soap took home the coveted Best Soap Award as well.

The Corrie girls also took home some gongs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else won last night?

Coronation Street took home four awards, including Best Comic Performance for Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer.

Also awarded to Corrie was Best Showstopper for the acid attack storyline, Best Villain for Stephen Reid actor Todd Boyce, and Best Newcomer for Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey.

Emmerdale however, won two awards: Best Family for the Dingles and Best Partnership for Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock (Paddy and Marlon).

Hollyoaks took home an Outstanding Achievement award for Nikki Sanderson. Strictly star Nigel Harman was named Best Drama star for his part as Max Cristie in Casualty. Finally, Rob Hollins was named Best Daytime star for playing Chris Walker in Doctors.

Lola’s storyline captured voters hearts (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

EastEnders fans were all left saying the same thing as she shared their joy on social media – namely that it was well deserved.

One wrote: “Congrats to everyone at EastEnders, especially the boss that has made some excellent calls.”

“Absolutely well deserved,” shared another, as someone else agreed: “So well deserved!”

A fourth commented: “Well done to everyone at EastEnders!”

“Congrats, couldn’t be happier for all the cast and crew, very well deserved,” said one more.

Someone else mused: “Not surprised. I hadn’t watched EastEnders since about 2003 and I caught a couple of episodes off the back of the Suki Eve storyline last year and then got seriously hooked. It’s like the good old days again. Can you somehow bring Pat back?! That’s my only ask.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.