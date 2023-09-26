EastEnders comp image: Show logo with trophy image
Soaps

EastEnders cleans up at yet another awards ceremony and fans are all saying the same thing

The Inside Soap Awards were a great night for Walford

By Carena Crawford

EastEnders had another brilliant night last night at the Inside Soap Awards 2023. They took home a whooping six gongs on the night.

And it seems fans are thrilled with the news. The results have left them all saying the same thing.

It also wasn’t a bad night for Coronation Street who trailed just behind EastEnders with four awards.

Danielle Harold poses on the red carpet with her two Inside Soap Awards after EastEnders wins big
Danielle led EastEnders to victory with Lola’s storyline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders cleans up at Inside Soap Awards

The Lola Pearce brain tumour and death storyline swept the board on the night. Danielle Harold (Lola) took home Best Actress and Jamie Borthwick (Jay) was voted Best Actor.

Danielle’s on-screen daughter Isabella Brown (aka Lexi Pearce) was also a winner as she was named Best Young Performer. Meanwhile, the loving and losing Lola storyline was given the accolade of Best Storyline.

Max Bowden, Lexi’s on-screen dad, Ben Mitchell, was also awarded the Soap Superstar of the Year gong.

To top it all off, the soap took home the coveted Best Soap Award as well.

Elle Mulvaney, Channique Sterling-Brown and Charlotte Jordan post for photographs on the South Bank
The Corrie girls also took home some gongs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else won last night?

Coronation Street took home four awards, including Best Comic Performance for Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer.

Also awarded to Corrie was Best Showstopper for the acid attack storyline, Best Villain for Stephen Reid actor Todd Boyce, and Best Newcomer for Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey.

Emmerdale however, won two awards: Best Family for the Dingles and Best Partnership for Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock (Paddy and Marlon).

Hollyoaks took home an Outstanding Achievement award for Nikki Sanderson. Strictly star Nigel Harman was named Best Drama star for his part as Max Cristie in Casualty. Finally, Rob Hollins was named Best Daytime star for playing Chris Walker in Doctors.

Lola Pearce on EastEnders
Lola’s storyline captured voters hearts (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

EastEnders fans were all left saying the same thing as she shared their joy on social media – namely that it was well deserved.

One wrote: “Congrats to everyone at EastEnders, especially the boss that has made some excellent calls.”

“Absolutely well deserved,” shared another, as someone else agreed: “So well deserved!”

A fourth commented: “Well done to everyone at EastEnders!”

“Congrats, couldn’t be happier for all the cast and crew, very well deserved,” said one more.

Someone else mused: “Not surprised. I hadn’t watched EastEnders since about 2003 and I caught a couple of episodes off the back of the Suki Eve storyline last year and then got seriously hooked. It’s like the good old days again. Can you somehow bring Pat back?! That’s my only ask.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

YouTube video player

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor
Carena Crawford has been in the soap game for 15 years, working on magazines including All About Soap, Inside Soap and Reveal. She’s pulled pints in the Rovers, the Woolpack, The Vic, and The Dog, interviewing the landlords, landladies and most of the regulars, and has been known to predict more than a few upcoming storylines.

Related Topics

Danielle Harold EastEnders Jamie Borthwick Jay Brown Lola Pearce

Trending Articles

Strictly star Neil Jones at the Chelsea Flower Show
Neil Jones issues warning to Strictly 2023 stars ahead of this weekend after not getting a partner
Barry George Jill Dando guilty
Lead detective on Jill Dando murder case STILL believes Barry George killed her: ‘I think the guilty verdict was correct’
Harry looks down and Meghan smiles in front of Buckingham Palace
Royals warned ‘Prince and Princess of LA’ Harry and Meghan have ‘more to come’ on family feud
The Inheritance final episode review
The Inheritance REVIEW: Channel 5 FINALLY nailed a crime thriller – and we want more of the same!
Lawrence J Robb plays Mack Boyd in Emmerdale
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb: Is he related to Natalie J Robb, who is he dating?
The Inheritance series 2
The Inheritance on C5: All the questions we STILL have after watching finale – which is why we need a series 2