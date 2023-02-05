Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap and its storylines.

The Heather Trott actress has hit out at the show for its “ridiculous, far-fetched” storylines.

Cheryl made her debut in the soap in 2007 but was axed in 2012 with her character killed off by Ben Mitchell.

Now Cheryl, 57, says the soap is “normalising violence”.

According to the Daily Star Cheryl said: “I am not the morality police but I do think EastEnders has lost its way a little. I think people are craving for something more relatable and familiar rather than sensationalised.

“It has become a bit far-fetched. There are only so many killings and serial killers.

“I remember when Arthur Fowler nicked the Christmas fund was big news. Now it is all about how many people can be stabbed or shot in the Square.”

She said she doesn’t think “that’s the right image for soaps to give”.

Cheryl added that the soap “needs to go back to basics and focus on community”.

I do think EastEnders has lost its way a little.

The actress said that although the soaps “strive to strive to educate people on sensitive storylines like HIV, which are great”, they will also do “ridiculous storylines for ratings and I think why did you do that”.

Cheryl isn’t the only star to criticise the soap after leaving.

Danny Dyer recently hit out at the show after bowing out as Mick Carter.

He has slated the soap’s viewing figures and explained that this was a reason for his exit.

Speaking to The Sun, Danny revealed: “All I got for the past couple of years was, ‘You still in that EastEnders? I don’t watch it anymore.’ Constantly, that was the thing.

“When I first came in there was like seven or eight million people watching it, of course because of streaming services and all that stuff a lot less people do watch it.

“It was more that people didn’t watch it anymore, ‘you still in that?’ it was all that sort of dialogue.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

