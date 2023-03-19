EastEnders star Charlie Brooks makes heartbreaking confession about having ‘difficult relationship with her body’

Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has slammed her own fitness DVD.

The Janine Butcher actress released the Before and After workout in 2005, revealing it had helped her lost two stone.

Charlie Brooks has revealed her regrets over her fitness DVD (Credit: Splash)

But now like many others who have hit out at their own workout DVDs and the message they send, Charlie regrets it.

Opening up about how it left her with a ‘long-term negative impact’ she revealed her regrets.

That had a long-term negative impact on my body image.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said: “I’ve also had a difficult relationship with my body, to the point where I couldn’t walk past a mirror without mentally beating myself up.

“I’d call myself a ‘disgusting, fat [expletive]’ and feel nothing but hatred. Years ago, I released a keep-fit video and got really tiny – that had a long-term negative impact on my body image.”

The actress also opened up about how giving up booze has enabled her to embrace herself fully.

Charlie Brooks regrets her fitness DVD

She previously said on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast: “I’ve partied a lot and really enjoyed it. I thought, ‘It’s time to change. I don’t want to do this any more.’

“A glass of wine is never a glass of wine, it’s a bottle or three.

“I was so fed up of feeling [expletive], repetitive behaviour patterns, feeling like I was doing the same thing all the time and actually I felt like my life was standing still a bit.”

Charlie Brooks released Before and After in 2005 (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the time, she added: “The acting world is hard and I’ve done some lovely stuff but you spend most of your time unemployed and not getting jobs.

“Sometimes I feel the booze robs you of your potential.

“I suppose it was necessary for me to stop drinking in order to invent myself.

“I feel I’m becoming much more cemented in who I am, and creative and trusting.”

However she added: “I’m not saying it’s for ever, because I [expletive] love a drink and a party.

“But right now it’s 100 per cent one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

