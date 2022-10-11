EastEnders: Adam Woodyatt reunites with fellow soap legends and fans are all saying the same thing

EastEnders star, Adam Woodyatt, has shared a photo of him reuniting with his fellow EastEnders legends.

In Dublin, Adam met up with John Altman, who played ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton, and Todd Carty, who played Mark Fowler.

But, now fans are desperate for the legends to return to the BBC soap.

Adam reunited with his old pals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Woodyatt reunites with EastEnders legends

In his Instagram post, the Ian Beale star shared a photo of him smiling with his mates, Todd and John.

He was quick to show his support for their roles in the play, The Mousetrap.

However, he also stated that the reunion was a bit of a coincidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt)

Captioning the photo, Adam said: “Small world!! Great to catch up with these two Leg Ends in Dublin.”

He then noted that he managed to catch up with them as he was also touring in the Irish city with the musical, My Fair Lady.

However, now that fans have seen the three legends back together again, they can’t help but take a trip down memory lane.

Todd is currently starring in The Mousetrap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans miss seeing the legends on screen together

Fans have been feeling the nostalgia with their comments on Adam’s photo.

One person commented: “Great photo of three classic EastEnders legends. Miss seeing you all on screen together.”

Another wrote: “I’d love to see these three back in Albert Square! They brought Kathy back so what about Nick and Mark?”

A third fan exclaimed: “Total legends of yesteryear! Bring ’em back!”

A fourth said: “I miss all three of you on the show but glad to see ya’ll are doing well.”

Todd was the first to make an exit from EastEnders back in 2003, with his character Mark going on to die off-screen from an illness related to his AIDS.

John played ‘Nasty’ Nick on and off for thirty years but ultimately made his final exit in 2015 when Nick died of a drug overdose.

The last to leave the soap was Adam, leaving Walford in 2021 when Ian left his home without a goodbye to anyone.

But, could any of them come back to the soap?

‘Nasty’ Nick died of a drug overdose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could the legends return to the soap?

Whilst both ‘Nasty’ Nick and Mark Fowler died in the soap, it’s not to say that they couldn’t ever return.

Characters have a habit of coming back from the dead in soap world.

As for Ian Beale’s return, hopes are slightly higher, as Adam bowed out of the soap in 2021 to star in, I’m a Celebrity.

He wasn’t killed off thankfully, so we could see Ian Beale return to EastEnders in the future!

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you miss seeing the legends on screen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!