Eamonn Holmes is set to play a very big part in Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson’s wedding day. He’s going to marry him!

At the Jim McDonald actor’s big day, Eamonn will have the responsibility of officiating.

As Charlie prepares to marry his businesswoman fiancée, Eamonn too prepares for the wedding day.

Eamonn will be marrying Charlie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes to marry Charlie Lawson

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes is currently preparing to officiate at Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson’s wedding.

Charlie will be marrying his fiancée, Debbie Stanley, after being engaged to her for 10 years.

Now, Charlie has asked Eamonn to marry him, no longer just wanting him to be a guest at the wedding but someone more important.

On GB news and on the topic of Ed Sheeran turning up at someone’s wedding, Eamonn explained: “This is a window into my life. I can’t go to a hotel where someone doesn’t come up and tap me on the shoulder and say ‘My daughter’s getting married in the next room, you wouldn’t go in and see them?”

He then added: “I got a phone call from a dear friend two weeks ago whose wedding I was going to and he said to me ‘We don’t just want you to go to the wedding, we want you to conduct the ceremony’.” So, I’ve buried George Best, right? So his family phoned me and said ‘We don’t want a priest or anything but we want you to do George’s funeral ceremony’. And now I’m going to marry Charlie Lawson – Jim McDonald from Coronation Street. So there you are. I should maybe become some sort of preacher.”

Charlie will be marrying his fiancé of ten years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson set to wed fiancé

Charlie will be marrying businesswoman Debbie Stanley although the date of the wedding is yet to be revealed.

This will be Charlie’s third marriage, after having divorced his first wife, Suzie, in 1994.

Charlie’s second wife, Lesley Bond, died in 2010 after they parted ways with each other.

Now, Charlie lives in Belfast with fiancée Debbie, soon ready to tie the knot once more.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!